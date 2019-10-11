Manufacturer Of Nation's Best-Selling Vape Pen Battery Issues Safety Advice For Vape Users.

CALLS FOR STRICT REGULATION SIMILAR TO THE END OF PROHIBITION, NOT BAN.

OAK PARK, Mich., Oct. 11, 2019 /CNW/ -- The recent influx of vaping-related lung illnesses suggests that the problem stems from harmful additives in vape oils and counterfeit products of tested brands. Cannabis legalization and regulation are needed to ensure products are clean and safe for consumer use.

"Consumers have a right to know what they are ingesting, and these labels should include a list of ingredients, date of manufacture and testing, and location of origin," said Ooze Wholesale President Dan Hannawa. "We believe that full legalization and regulation of cannabis is necessary to solve this issue, these products require extensive testing and labeling to guarantee safety."

Some government agencies have had the knee-jerk reaction to ban vaping products, when they should be regulating these products. Vaporizer products have been used by millions for years without issue, and the black market is a fully established entity. An outright ban removes safe options for consumers, and drives them directly into the pockets of the black market.

Many were sickened or killed during prohibition by people making their own concoctions at home. Government regulation completely ended this by imposing strict standards for producers to follow and ensure product safety. Legalization and regulation is the only way to eliminate the black market, where at-home processors are cutting cannabis oil with harmful additives, filling empty cartridges and counterfeit packaging, and selling them as legitimate.

"If you use [vaping] products, you should not buy these products off the street, and not add or modify any substances to these products that are not intended by the manufacturer," warned the CDC.

Do not purchase black market THC products. These are cheaper than state-tested products, but there is no way to know what is inside. State systems have a "Seed to Sale" tracking system that protects the supply chain and ultimately the customer.

"When you spend a few extra dollars on a state-tested cartridge, you are paying for your safety," said Hannawa. "You are paying to ensure that it has been tested, the supply chain is clean and free from black market influence. Invest in your own health."

About Ooze Wholesale

Ooze Wholesale is the nation's leading manufacturer of vaporizer batteries. They were named number 58 on the 2019 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies.

For more information about the company, please contact Ed Koury at (855) 669-3420 or email eddie@oozelife.com.

SOURCE Ooze Inc.

Related Links

http://www.oozelife.com

