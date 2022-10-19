BROSSARD, QC, Oct. 19, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Quebec pharmaceutical company Mantra Pharma is pleased to announce the approval of the all-new M-Amoxi-Clav (400 mg/57 mg per 5 mL) on the Canadian market, which is expected to arrive by the end of the year 2022. The company will thus become the only one offering a generic alternative to Clavulin®-400 (by GSK) to patients and healthcare professionals. This is an outstanding industry opportunity, and Mantra Pharma is thrilled to finally offer a therapeutic substitute, at a price that's affordable for individuals and for public and private drug insurance plans.

In the wake of the pandemic, there has been a significant upsurge in antibiotic prescriptions, increasing the demand on laboratories for this type of product. This situation once again shows how important it is to diversify supply sources, particularly for generic drugs, to support the health network.

The launch of M-Amoxi-Clav also represents a significant innovation for Mantra Pharma. This is the first oral solution in the Canadian pharmaceutical company's drug offering, joining its wide range of tablets and eye solution products. "Mantra continues to diversify its portfolio and broaden its scope of action to consolidate its presence on the Canadian market," explained Jean-François Letarte, President of Mantra Pharma.

"It is important to us to help improve the availability and accessibility of multiple drug treatment options for Canadians, to better meet their needs, while also contributing to greater pharmaceutical autonomy in this segment," said Maxime Deslauriers, Vice-President, Business Development and Scientific Affairs.

Mantra Pharma recently announced the addition of M-Apixaban to its portfolio, another molecule in high demand in the network.

About M-Amoxi-Clav 400 mg/57 mg per 5 mL

The generic drug offered by Mantra Pharma is a compound of two molecules: amoxicillin and clavulanic acid. It is offered in powder form for oral suspension (drinkable) and is a faithful equivalent to the original, in terms of its contents, its format, and appearance.

About Mantra Pharma

Mantra Pharma develops and distributes generic drugs and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products. It also markets its own brands (mcal, Denta, Eczederm, and Urederma) in Quebec and Canadian pharmacies. The company has two business locations, in Lévis and Brossard, and employs over 115 people.

