Mantra pharma maintains steady growth

BROSSARD, QC, May 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Mantra Pharma maintains impressive growth completing 39 product launches, including all strengths, in the past 16 months. A remarkable performance for a Quebec company competing in a market once dominated by major international pharmaceutical corporations.

The company has grown significantly by expanding its portfolio, increasing its workforce, and diversifying its professional services. Mantra Pharma is proud to capitalize on these promising prospects and offer its customers exceptional products and services.

Launch of M-Dapagliflozin

After two years of hard work, Mantra Pharma introduces M-Dapagliflozin, a generic to AstraZeneca's Forxiga®. It will be available in 5 mg and 10 mg tablets, in blister packs of 30 (3x10) and in bottles of 100.

30% employee growth in 2 years

Mantra Pharma has grown in all areas of its operations, notably increasing its workforce by 30% since the beginning of 2022.

"We wouldn't be where we are today without the commitment and dedication of our employees," says Jean-François Letarte, president of Mantra Pharma. "We are proud to provide a positive and inclusive work environment where every employee can thrive and contribute to our collective success."

About Mantra Pharma

Mantra Pharma develops and distributes generic drugs and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products. It also markets its own brands including mcal, Denta, Eczederm, and Urederma in Quebec and Canadian pharmacies. The company has two business locations in the province of Quebec, in Lévis and Brossard, and employs over 125 people.

