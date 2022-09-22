BROSSARD, QC, Sept. 22, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Since the beginning of 2022, Mantra Pharma has launched several new products, planning to offer no less than six new molecules by December, one of which is M-Apixaban. The Quebec-based pharmaceutical company is ready for a very busy fall and has increased its portfolio to nearly 100 products.

The pharmaceutical industry also experienced its fair share of challenges in the wake of the pandemic, including supply issues and increased production costs. Although the context was not the most favorable, Mantra Pharma managed to keep its momentum to achieve its strategic objectives, always in synergy with its mission to help people get better.

"We are pleased to move forward with the introduction of these first-in-class molecules, which complement our offering and are in great demand by pharmacies. It is essential for us to support healthcare professionals in their practice, whether it be with our products or our training service for professionals," said Jean-François Letarte, President of Mantra Pharma.

Moreover, this series of launches represents the culmination of several months of work by a multitude of experts, whose knowledge and rigor have made Mantra Pharma's reputation. Mr. Letarte added: "I would like to take this opportunity to highlight the tremendous work done by Mantra's teams, from operations to marketing, including our dynamic Scientific Affairs department."

The company will launch six (6) molecules by the end of 2022, including M-Apixaban. "This is a tour de force since only a small group of pharmaceutical companies can proudly benefit from this launch, which has been eagerly awaited by Quebec and Canadian pharmacies," said Maxime Deslauriers, Vice-President of Business Development and Regulatory Affairs.

Other recently introduced molecules include M-Betahistine, M-Nifedipine, M-Esomeprazole, and M-Teriflunomide.

About Mantra Pharma

Mantra Pharma develops and distributes generic drugs and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products. It also markets its own brands (mcal, Denta, Eczederm, and Urederma) in Quebec and Canadian pharmacies. The company has two business locations, in Lévis and Brossard, and employs over 115 people.

