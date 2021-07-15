Mantle welcomes new President/COO

"In searching for our new President, the Board was mindful of the need to recruit a candidate with the strategic capability to drive Mantle's future agenda whilst at the same time possessing a thorough understanding of Alberta's sand and gravel industry," said Mr. Byron Levkulich, director for Mantle Materials Group. "I'm delighted with Cory's appointment. He is a dedicated leader whose deep sector experience and strong industry ties will position Mantle's success for years to come."

Mr. Pichota was instrumental in building out Burnco's aggregate division for the greater Edmonton area, and positioning the business unit for long term success.

"I am truly excited to accept the position of President and COO with Mantle Materials Group" says Mr. Pichota. "Our business success depends on collaboration with clients, business partners and suppliers. We are committed to understanding their business needs and expectations and nurturing strong win - win relationships that are mutually beneficial. I strongly believe that success in this business is built on long lasting relationships focusing on honesty and integrity."

For further information: If you'd like to know more about Mantle and our service offerings, please visit our website at www.mantlegroup.ca, or you can contact us at 780-826-1774 or email [email protected]