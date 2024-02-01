MANTICORE LABS OÜ (o/a COINFIELD) AND MANTICORE LABS INC., File No. 2023-24

TORONTO, Feb. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - An additional merits hearing date is scheduled for May 23, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. in the above-named matter.

The hearing will be held at the offices of the Tribunal at 20 Queen Street West, 17th floor, Toronto.

Members of the public may observe the hearing by videoconference, by selecting the "Register to attend" link on the Tribunal's hearing schedule, at capitalmarketstribunal.ca/en/hearing-schedule.

