Mantaro Silver Corp. Announces Dual Listing on Frankfurt Stock Exchange

VANCOUVER, BC, June 14, 2021 /CNW/ - MANTARO SILVER CORP. (TSXV: MSLV) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's shares have been accepted for listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") and commenced trading on June 10, 2021 under the symbol "9TZ".

The Company's common shares are now cross listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the FSE. The FSE is one of the world's leading international stock exchanges by revenue, profitability, and market capitalization and is the largest of Germany's stock exchanges.

The Company is also applying to have its common shares posted for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market, a United States trading platform that is operated by the OTC Markets Group in New York. The posting of the Company's shares on the OTCQB remains subject to having a Form 211 cleared by FINRA, satisfying OTCQB eligibility standards and the approval of the OTCQB Markets Group. The Company will provide further information once its common shares commence trading on the OTCQB.

The OTCQB market is a premiere marketplace for early-stage and developing companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for U.S. investors. Investors can find real-time level 2 quotes and market information for OTCQB-listed companies on the OTC Markets website.

Mantaro believes that trading on the OTCQB will increase its visibility within the U.S. capital markets.

Mantaro Silver Corp. is a British Columbia company that holds a 100% interest in its flagship Santas Gloria Silver Property as well as a 100% interest in the San Jose, La Purisima, Cerro Luque and Huaranay Properties.

