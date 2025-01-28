Manitobah Releases Second Annual Social Impact Report

Brand celebrates over $1 million in contributions to Indigenous Communities and Causes

WINNIPEG, MB, Jan. 28, 2025 /CNW/ -- Manitobah , the Indigenous-rooted brand dedicated to making positive impacts in Indigenous communities, today released its 2024 Social Impact Report . The 2024 report reflects a year of collective efforts by Manitobah and highlights initiatives of the company's Four Impact Pillars including: Education for Change, Trade for Community, Art in Action and Sovereignty through Leadership.

"At Manitobah, our mission surpasses profitability with a focus on creating pathways for Indigenous voices to be heard, celebrated, and economically empowered," said Daman Morissette, vice president of social impact at Manitobah. "This past year, initiatives like the Manitobah Storyboot School, Indigenous Market, and Artist Collaborations have advanced this mission. These programs go beyond celebrating Indigenous artistry—they preserve culture, foster economic sustainability, and create lasting impact."

Designed to strengthen cultural heritage, support economic reconciliation, and uplift the Indigenous community across each pillar, 2024 achievements include:

Education for Change: The Manitobah Storyboot School: 1,759 graduates have completed the Manitobah Storyboot School since 2013

This program passes on traditional moccasin and mukluk-making knowledge through workshops for Indigenous students and allies.

Trade for Community: Over $1 Million in Contributions to Indigenous Artists through the company's Indigenous Market

Manitobah's Indigenous Market connects Indigenous artists to a larger audience through its online marketplace for artisans to share their stories and products. 100% of profit from the Indigenous Market goes to the artists. Since 2012, Manitobah has contributed $1.04 million dollars to the Indigenous Artisans community and in 2024 alone, the market generated $200,000 in sales.

Art in Action: Over $440,000 paid to collaborating artists since 2020

Manitobah provides a showcase for authentic Indigenous art that encourages pride, changes lives, and helps keep traditions alive. Each year Manitobah collaborates with Indigenous artisans to create and inspire new designs on the company's products. In 2024, Manitobah featured seven new artists and three returning artists.

Sovereignty Through Leadership: Manitobah achieved its B Corp certification and received a score of 89.9.

Manitobah is a trailblazer for Indigenous business, demonstrating how Indigenous values, ethics, and culture can achieve success in the global marketplace. The brand promotes economic independence by prioritizing Indigenous suppliers, employment and equity ownership, all while maintaining its commitment to beauty, craft and performance.

To become a certified B-corporation, organizations must score at least 80 out of a maximum of 200 on the B Impact Assessment ("BIA"). Manitobah achieved a score of 89.9 at its first attempt and utilizes the framework as a tool to continue to measure impact while gaining valuable insights into ways it can continue to improve.

Manitobah's commitment to Indigenous artistry and cultural preservation is infused into every Manitobah product, reflecting the brand's promise of walking together, making a difference with every step. Throughout 2025 the brand continues to grow and refine how it supports Indigenous artisans.

"I am incredibly proud of the work we have accomplished together in 2024.

We are excited about our future as we continue to grow and expand our impact," said Morisette.

About Manitobah

Founded in 1997 in Winnipeg by Métis founder Sean McCormick, Manitobah embarked on a mission to build a global brand that creates positive impacts within Indigenous communities. Manitobah collaborates with Indigenous artists from across North America to craft the world's warmest and most comfortable footwear, preserving designs used by Indigenous people for thousands of years. Blending beauty and functionality, every pair of Manitobah footwear embodies the company's promise—walking together, making a difference with every step. Visit www.manitobah.com for more information.

