Manitoba's 107-year-old Bockstael Construction Innovates with Procore

One of Canada's largest contractors to streamline processes and increase efficiencies

TORONTO , Nov. 19, 2019 /CNW/ -- Procore Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of construction management software, today announced that Bockstael Construction, one of Manitoba's leading contractors, has selected Procore as its enterprise-wide project management platform to streamline processes, better leverage data and increase innovation.

A fourth-generation company with more than 100 years of business behind it, Bockstael has a history of life-long customers with a goal to continue to create long-term relationships by providing certainty and focusing on innovation. The organization is also heavily focused on Lean construction, which encourages collaboration and coordination internally as well as with specialty contractors, consultants and owners. These were just some of the factors that prompted the company to look to Procore.

"We've been eager to implement a solution that would enable us to gather more data to improve our processes and streamline things for our team and the subcontractors, consultants and owners we work with," said Nick Bockstael, Director of Project Delivery, Bockstael. "After evaluating a few programs, we found that Procore outscored the other options. Based on the functionality and benefits Procore offers, we knew it could add value to our organization by simplifying work in the field, and ultimately improving service for our customers."

The Procore platform enables construction companies to connect all their people, applications and devices in one centralized solution. With products for Project Management, Construction Financials, Quality & Safety, Field Productivity and Design Coordination, Procore is helping construction professionals manage risk and build quality projects—safely, on time, and within budget.

"Bockstael's great history and longevity in the industry are a testament to its dedication to its customers in Manitoba," said Jas Saraw, Vice President, Canada, Procore. "Procore is excited to be a partner in the next chapter of Bockstael's journey, supporting its team as it continues to flourish and innovate as a leading contractor firm in Canada."

About Procore

Procore is a leading provider of construction management software. Our platform connects every project stakeholder to solutions we've built specifically for the construction industry—for the owner, the general contractor, and the specialty contractor. Procore's App Marketplace has a multitude of partner solutions that integrate seamlessly with our platform, giving construction professionals the freedom to connect with what works best for them. Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, Procore has offices around the globe. Learn more at www.procore.com. In Canada, visit us at www.procore.com/en-ca .

CONTACT: press@procore.com

SOURCE Procore Technologies, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.procore.com

