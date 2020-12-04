Manitoba purchases Songbird Life Science's point-of-care, rapid COVID-testing devices

At his press conference , Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister confirmed that the Hyris bCUBE will be deployed by the province to test teachers in its first rollout, with other frontline workers to follow. Approved by Health Canada, and directly validated by Manitoba Public Health, the Premier stated at the press conference that the device is "more appropriate for point-of-care diagnostics," that its accuracy is "very, very high," and that "we are confident that this device will help us tremendously."

Exclusively distributed by Songbird Life Science in Canada, the Hyris bCUBE uses polymerase chain reaction (PCR)-based technology, considered the "gold standard" for COVID-19 testing by the CDC and WHO. With capacity to test 6 samples every 90 minutes, the bCUBE offers an accuracy rate of over 95%.

With the ability to detect COVID-19 in asymptomatic carriers and no need for an offsite laboratory, the Hyris bCUBE extends the testing capabilities of provincial public health programs by reaching remote communities and sectors. Currently in use by Hockey Canada to test players and staff at the World Juniors' selection camp in Red Deer, Alberta, the bCUBE is the preferred choice by many industry leaders for its accuracy and true point-of-care delivery.

"We are proud to support the Manitoba government in their efforts to protect Manitobans against COVID-19 through the use of our testing devices," says Terry Dennis, Songbird Life Science's Chair of the Board. "And we are especially pleased that Manitoba is following a thoughtful deployment by choosing to use our devices to protect essential workers, including teachers."

About Songbird Life Science

Songbird Life Science offers science-based solutions to keep people and places safe from COVID-19. As part of its risk-management services, Songbird offers onsite human and surface testing with results in minutes and advanced building science to reduce pathogen exposure and transmission. Songbird is the joint enterprise between RWDI, leading engineers in building science, and Purity-IQ, world-renowned genomic and biotechnology scientists. With an unmatched understanding of pathogens, ventilation and air quality in different industries, Songbird consultants are world-class scientists offering onsite testing with rapid results, risk evaluations, ventilation and air flow analysis, and emergency response solutions.

SOURCE Songbird Life Science

For further information: For media inquiries: Adrienne Guthrie at [email protected]

Related Links

https://songbirdlifescience.com/

