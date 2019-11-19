Manitoba Junior Hockey League, CMHA Manitoba partner to support mental health of Jr. A hockey players

Talk Today is one of the most comprehensive mental health programs for amateur sports in Canada. It was created in 2014 and is now offered by more than 50 CMHAs nationwide. Talk Today has four key elements:

Mandatory evidence-based mental health and suicide awareness workshops for athletes that enable them to not only recognize when a teammate, classmate, friend or family member may be struggling, but gives them tools to speak openly about suicide and assist in getting individuals support.





A designated CMHA Mental Health Coach is connected to each MJHL team so that they can help in case someone with the club is struggling or seeking mental health information or services.





MJHL clubs will host Talk Today game days with related social media activities to raise awareness and reduce the stigma associated with mental health and addictions issues.





A club Mental Health Champion who works with CMHA personnel to help implement the training and awareness activities.

The launch in the MJHL is the first phase of a broader partnership between the Canadian Junior Hockey League (CJHL), its member leagues, and local and provincial CMHAs across Canada.

This year, nearly 1,000 players on almost 50 teams across four leagues (MJHL, Central Canada Hockey League, Maritime Junior Hockey League and Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League) will benefit from Talk Today.

The CJHL and CMHAs aim to support the remaining leagues within the Canadian Junior Hockey League with Talk Today over the next two years.

"From the demands of schooling to the pressures of elite competition and high performance, there are many factors that can affect the well-being of MJHL athletes, and it's important to us that they know there's support available," said MJHL Commissioner Kim Davis. "Through this partnership with CMHA, we're making mental health education and awareness a priority for our athletes and the communities in which they play."

"Since 2014, Talk Today has created mental health conversations and reduced stigma in dressing rooms, hockey rinks and communities across Canada," said CMHA Manitoba and Winnipeg Executive Director Marion Cooper. "Thanks to the MJHL and the NHL Foundation, we're pleased to bring Talk Today to hundreds more players, team staff, families and fans, which we believe will create positive change and save lives."

"The NHL Foundation recognizes the positive impact and long-term value Talk Today has provided the hockey community through other development leagues and we're pleased to have a role in bringing this important initiative to the teams in the CJHL," said John Sanful, Manager of the NHL Foundation. "We strive to create positive change by investing in initiatives that build healthy and vibrant communities through hockey, and we're pleased to support a program that provides valuable life skills for players which they can use beyond their playing careers."

Fast facts:

Talk Today was launched in 2014 and the initiative has since expanded into junior hockey leagues, high schools, colleges, universities and minor sports organizations across the country.





Since 2014, more than 4,000 Talk Today participants have been trained in safeTALK, a globally recognized suicide-prevention workshop.





participants have been trained in safeTALK, a globally recognized suicide-prevention workshop. #TalkToday on social media has earned more than 62 million impressions since 2014.

