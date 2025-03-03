Manitoba Innovates Launches to Transform the Startup Landscape

WINNIPEG, MB, March 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Manitoba's startup ecosystem is entering a new era with the launch of Manitoba Innovates, a transformative organization formed through the unification of Manitoba Technology Accelerator (MTA) and Tech Manitoba. Announced at Ignition, the kickoff event for MbTech Week, this initiative aims to centralize resources, foster innovation, and drive economic growth across the province.

Manitoba Innovates will serve as a resource for startups and scaleups, providing direction, industry connections, and access to critical funding opportunities. Backed by key ecosystem partners like North Forge, a not-for-profit incubator, accelerator, and fabrication lab, the organization is dedicated to eliminating barriers and strengthening Manitoba's position as a hub for entrepreneurship.

"The launch of Manitoba Innovates unites the strengths of MTA and Tech Manitoba, streamlining support for our tech ecosystem. North Forge is proud to collaborate with Manitoba Innovates in fostering a more connected and thriving innovation community." said Joelle Foster, President and CEO of North Forge. "Together, we will build a stronger, resilient economy — built on homegrown talent and poised for global impact."

The vision for Manitoba Innovates is clear; to connect startups with the resources they need to thrive while amplifying the province's innovation potential.

"Our goal is to support our local entrepreneurs in driving innovation, economic development, and job creation—including new funding opportunities," said Paul Card, CEO of MTA. "In addition to this, we have another announcement coming about a new program specifically designed to support early-stage startups with funding to help them launch and scale."

Kelly Fournel, CEO of Tech Manitoba, emphasized the importance of collaboration in building a stronger tech community.

"We want to create a holistic organization that meets the broad needs of startups. By strengthening industry relationships and fostering new opportunities, Manitoba Innovates will play a crucial role in helping companies grow into the next generation of industry leaders."

Manitoba Innovates is set to strengthen the province's innovation agenda, ensuring that local and international talent see Manitoba as the best place to start and grow their ventures.

SOURCE Manitoba Innovates

For more information: Amanda Viana, Manitoba Innovates, Marketing and Communications Manager, (431) 335-0482, [email protected]