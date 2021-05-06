Manitoba Conservative Government Indigenous Policy and Legislative Agenda Goes Contrary to the Spirit and Intent of Reconciliation

WINNIPEG, MB, May 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Black River First Nation, Treaty 5 Territory: Treaty 5 Nations declare Manitoba's recent policies and legislative announcements goes contrary to the Spirit and Intent of Reconciliation. Reconciliation is about correcting the wrongs done to the First Nations. The following announcements perpetuates these wrongs and further infringes on Aboriginal and Treaty Rights.

On March 8, 2021 , the province of Manitoba announces Bill 51, The Limitation of Actions Act which limits when Treaty and Aboriginal legal claims can be filed. This goes against the Truth and Reconciliation Commission recommendation that calls upon governments to amend their statutes of limitations to ensure that governments cannot rely on limitation defences to defend legal actions of historical abuse.

, Bill 57, was introduced that criminalizes peaceful demonstrations and limits freedom of expression and assembly to protect infrastructure. On April 26, 2021 , the Province of Manitoba commenced renaming eight (8) of fifty-one (51) Wildlife Management Areas into Anglo-Saxons names that further erases First Nation historical ties to their ancestral lands.

Chief Clarence Easter, Chemawawin Cree Nation stated, "I think more talks are required with the Pallister government on Indigenous policy and creation of new laws that may directly affect our nations. A meeting with the Premier is required. Manitoba's efforts on reconciliation and to give recognition to our unique status in this country does not meet the threshold. The renaming of the Wildlife Management Areas should have involved the courtesy of consultation even if did not meet their policy standards."

Chief Sheldon Kent, Black River First Nation said, "the Supreme court said in Haida and Mikisew that governments have a legal obligation to consult and accommodate First Nations when Aboriginal and Treaty rights are infringed. Today, the governments main strategy is to mitigate even if we disagree with the mitigation measure. As a result, there is never any real accommodation, and they continue to arbitrarily dole out permits and licences. Also, companies must realize our traditional lands extend further than what the governments duty to consult policy allows and they have to meet with us directly."

