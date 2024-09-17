Manitoba businessman and political activist Walter Daudrich joins race for PC leadership

WINNIPEG, MB, Sept. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Long-time conservative activist and businessman Walter Daudrich has announced his intention to seek the leadership of the PC Party of Manitoba.

"The PC Party of Manitoba has lost its way in recent years," stated Daudrich. "It has been run more like an exclusive club, betraying its roots as the party of small government and sensible spending while alienating its members. One might say it has become Manitoba's Liberal Party in all but name."

Manitoba businessman Walter Daudrich (CNW Group/Walter Daudrich Campaign)

Daudrich - the longest serving member of the PC Party's Board of Directors - is president of Lazy Bear Expeditions, a successful northern tour company operating out of Churchill.

"I'm running to rebuild the Party and restore it to its place as the representative Manitoba values in provincial politics. My roots in all regions of our province combined with my knowledge of its political landscape and my experience as a successful businessman makes me uniquely qualified to accomplish this and lead our party to victory in the next election."

