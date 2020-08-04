Manitoba Blue Cross partners with EQ Care to offer free 24/7 virtual health care to members with personal health coverage

WINNIPEG, MB, Aug. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - Manitoba Blue Cross members with individually purchased health coverage can now enjoy access to virtual health care free of charge, 24/7, via EQ Care, a service that complements their existing coverage options. Through EQ Care, members gain digital access to a care manager, physicians, referrals to specialists and more. This offering is in response to growing demand for online health services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The addition of virtual care provided by EQ Care is the latest step by Manitoba Blue Cross to better serve Manitobans. Throughout the organization's history, Manitoba Blue Cross has been dedicated to the health and well-being of its members and this new, innovative health care service continues to build on that tradition. The partnership between Manitoba Blue Cross and EQ Care comes at a pivotal moment for Canadian health care, as the COVID-19 pandemic poses challenges for patients seeking access to safe and timely care.

EQ Care has more than three decades of health care experience in Canada. The company's success is grounded in its service-first approach, ensuring empathetic human interactions as the cornerstone of EQ Care's model of remote medicine. The company's unique formula leverages the keen judgment of its multidisciplinary team of health care professionals enabled by its proprietary and secure technology platform, to provide supportive and compassionate care throughout the patient's health care journey.

"In this exceptional time, we want to give our members the best suite of tools available," said Brenda Slikker, Interim President and CEO, Manitoba Blue Cross. "By partnering with EQ Care to offer virtual health care services, we're evolving to meet our members' needs while also aligning with our mission to improve the health and well-being of Manitobans. Now, members who purchase our personal health coverage can quickly and easily access safe and effective virtual care. During these unprecedented times, prioritizing our health is now more important than ever."

A History of Excellence in Health Care

Offering innovative products to support their members is in Manitoba Blue Cross's DNA. While their roots in health care go back to 1938, Manitoba Blue Cross was officially qualified to use the Blue Cross name in 1974. The year after incorporation, they introduced a student accident plan and the first Blue Cross travel health plan of its kind in Canada. They were also the first Blue Cross in Canada to introduce an employee assistance plan.

EQ Care has also been committed to ongoing innovation throughout its storied history, by bringing telemedicine to patients, wherever they are, in communities across the country. Both organizations are proud to take this step together, as partners, providing access to EQ Care's virtual service at no cost to Manitoba Blue Cross members with personal health coverage.

A Healthy Partnership

Manitoba Blue Cross and EQ Care share a common vision to provide exemplary health care and customer service through advancements in innovation, without losing the benefit of the human touch. In addition, both partners seek to contribute to relieving pressure on an overburdened health care system, and help patients navigate to the care pathway that is most appropriate and convenient.

"It's a privilege for us to work with Manitoba Blue Cross. We're committed to delivering the highest standards of service excellence that clients expect from one of the most trusted names in insurance," said Daniel Martz, CEO, EQ Care. "Manitoba Blue Cross members can expect improved access to health care from wherever they are, whenever they need it. COVID-19 has made virtual health care solutions that are reliable, professional and human more important than ever, and EQ Care is here to deliver them."

Access to EQ Care's innovative platform is a winning addition for Manitoba Blue Cross members who deserve the utmost in reliability. The easy-to-use app offers convenient access to a virtual health care ecosystem at the fingertips of members who buy personal health coverage, bringing health care home with ease.

About Manitoba Blue Cross

Manitoba Blue Cross has been a leading benefits provider in Manitoba for over 45 years. Together with their subsidiary Blue Cross Life, the not-for-profit organization provides health, dental, employee assistance, life, disability and travel coverage to over half a million Manitobans. As part of their commitment to improving health outcomes, Manitoba Blue Cross supports a wide range of charitable organizations across the province and is the primary sponsor of the Manitoba Medical Service Foundation.

About EQ Care

EQ Care offers patients 24/7 national and bilingual online access to a specialized medical and mental health team providing personalized, comprehensive treatment options from any mobile or internet connected device. On the cutting edge of patient care, their mission is to ensure that their patients receive the highest quality service through their leading proprietary virtual health technology platform.

As the market leader in Canadian virtual care with over 30 years of health care experience, an ISO 9001:2015 certification, and hundreds of thousands of virtual medical consultations managed, they are continually innovating to bring cutting edge mobile tools and approaches to their Plan Sponsors and Members.

