Manitex Capital Announces Change of Auditor

KIRKLAND, QC, Oct. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Manitex Capital Inc. (TSXV: MNX) ("Manitex" or the "Company") today announced that it has changed its auditor from MNP LLP (the "Former Auditor") to Audacie inc. (formerly, Guimond Lavallée Inc.) (the "Successor Auditor").

At the request of the Company, the Former Auditor resigned as auditor of the Company effective today. The Board of Directors of the Company, on the recommendation of the Company's Audit Committee, has appointed the Successor Auditor to replace the Former Auditor, effective October 12, 2023, until the close of the next annual general meeting of the Company.

There were no reservations or modified opinions in the Former Auditor's audit report for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2022 and there are no reportable events, as such term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 ("NI 51-102"), between the Company and the Former Auditor.

The Notice of Change of Auditor, together with the letters from the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor, has been reviewed and approved by the Company's Audit Committee and Board of Directors. The Company has filed the change of auditor reporting package on SEDAR in accordance with NI 51-102 today.

About Manitex Capital

Manitex is a diversified investment company specialized in investing in emerging as well as established companies and assists in increasing shareholder value. Manitex currently has 12,661,276 common shares outstanding which are quoted for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV:MNX).

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking information and statements concerning Manitex's operations, performance and financial condition, including, in particular, the likelihood of Manitex's success in developing and expanding its business. These statements are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond Manitex's control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

For further information: Steve Saviuk, President and Chief Executive Officer, Manitex Capital Inc., 16667 Hymus Blvd., Kirkland, Quebec, H9H 4R9, Tel: (514) 693-8830, [email protected]