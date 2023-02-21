Mango starts its expansion in Canada with eight store openings in 2023

Following the launch of its flagship store at the Yorkdale Shopping Centre, Mango is planned to open seven new points of sale in Toronto before July. The first will be located at the Eaton Centre, Square One and Scarborough Town Centre and are expected to open their doors before April, while the company plans to open four more between June and July at Vaughan Mills, Markville, Upper Canada and Fairview.

The openings are part of Mango's expansion plan in North America, after signing an agreement last year with Fox Group for 10 years with an extension to additional 10 years subject to a minimum of at least 20 new stores in the next ten years.

Dana Terner, Mango CEO at Fox Group: "We are thrilled to lunch Mango in Canada and to bring all the latest European trends and collections to the Canadian market. I am sure the Canadian woman will fall in love and adopt Mango's fashion. The brand will provide an international shopping experience and connect the Canadian consumer to the world's leading fashion trends. We foresee the opening of more stores throughout the country and expanding in the future."

To do so, the company has drawn up a development plan that will allow it to expand its distribution ecosystem in the country, by combining stores in prime shopping streets and shopping malls with points of sale in department stores and a growing business on the online channel.

Mango has been present in Canada since 2005. At the end of 2022, the company had close to 95 points of sale in the country in department stores, as well as a growing online activity through its own website (mango.com) and other platforms.

About Mango

Mango, one of Europe's leading fashion groups, is a global company with design, creativity and technology at the centre of its business model, and a strategy based on constant innovation, the search for sustainability and a complete ecosystem of channels and partners. Founded in Barcelona in 1984, the company closed 2021 with a turnover of 2,234 billion euros, with 42% of its business originating from its online channel and with a presence in over 115 markets. More information at: https://www.mangofashiongroup.com

About FOX GROUP

"FOX GROUP" is an Israeli company specializing in the retail management of international brands. With more than one thousand stores worldwide, online capabilities, strong supply chain resources, and the most extensive loyalty program membership in Israel, Fox Group's retail leadership is built on an extraordinary history of first tracking new trends, logistical excellence, and a win-win approach to brand portfolio partners and customers. "FOX GROUP" manages 24 international and local brands in Israel with a strong presence across Europe, and Canada. Her strategy is to build on this infrastructure to focus on further global expansion, leading through tech & Innovation.

"FOX GROUP," listed on the Israeli stock market Tase (Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange), is part of the MANGO partner ecosystem, which is constantly looking for the best partner in order to adapt to the requirements and characteristics of each market.

