Mandarin Thanks Customers for 45 Delicious Years With a FREE Buffet on Canada Day

Everyone invited for all-you-can-eat feast at all Mandarin locations across Ontario

BRAMPTON, ON, June 20, 2024 /CNW/ - This year, Canada Day celebrations will hit a new delicious level because Mandarin Restaurants is commemorating its 45th anniversary in Canada by offering everyone a FREE buffet meal at any of its restaurants across Ontario on July 1. Admission will be honoured on a first-come, first-served basis during seating hours from noon – 8:00 pm. Customers will also receive complimentary soft drinks, tea, and coffee in addition to their meal. No dine-in reservations will be taken for July 1.

A Canadian Tradition for 45 Years

Mandarin's success story began 45 years ago when its Founders came to Canada to start a small, à la carte restaurant in Brampton in 1979. Millions of meals later, Mandarin has grown to 30 locations across Ontario, with more than 2,500 hard-working staff and 150 managing partners who will open their doors to welcome guests on July 1 for this tasty event.

"When our family started Mandarin more than four decades ago, we built our business on providing delicious meals for everyone in a welcoming space, for guests to create special moments in our restaurants," says James Chiu, President and Co-Founder of Mandarin Restaurants. "All these years later, we are honoured to see new generations of families make special Mandarin moments and we want to thank everyone for contributing to its success with our free buffet event this Canada Day."

The July 1 free Canada Day meal will include the award-winning Mandarin all-you-can-eat buffet, featuring the best in Chinese-Canadian cuisine. Guests can enjoy more than 100 dishes, including exclusive Celebrate Canada promotional dishes - from Maple Glazed Salmon to Canadian Pizza. Mandarin favourites will also be served at the hot foods and grill table, soup and salad bar, prime rib counter, sushi corner, desserts counter, and ice cream sundae and frozen yogurt bar.

FREE Mandarin Buffet Event

What: Canada Day Free Buffet Celebration - Hosted by Mandarin

Where: All 30 Mandarin Restaurant locations

Visit www.mandarinrestaurant.com/locations for the location nearest you.

When: Canada Day

Monday, July 1st

12:00 noon – 8:00 p.m. (last seating)

First-come, first-served basis. No reservations.

Line-ups are expected to begin early in the morning.

Who: The Canada Day Free Buffet Celebration hosted by Mandarin is available to everyone.

The Canada Day free buffet event is just one special part of the promotions to commemorate Mandarin's 45th anniversary, including an in-store customer contest, new Celebrate Canada menu items, and take-out and delivery offers. Find out more by visiting mandarinrestaurant.com .

About Mandarin Restaurant Franchise Corporation

Mandarin Restaurant Franchise Corporation was founded by James Chiu, George Chiu, Diana Chiu and K.C. Chang in Brampton, Ontario in 1979. Today, the award-winning Chinese-Canadian buffet restaurant has grown to 30 locations across Ontario and employs more than 2,500 employees. Each location offers a wide selection of over 100 dishes on the buffet, as well take-out, delivery and select à la carte services. The success of each new location is based on the original principles of excellent food quality and exceptional customer service. For more information visit mandarinrestaurant.com .

SOURCE Mandarin Restaurant Franchise Corporation

For more information or to arrange an interview with a Mandarin spokesperson, please contact: Hannah Chiasson at Strategic Objectives, Email: [email protected] Tel: (647) 352-9546