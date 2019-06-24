Mandarin Celebrates 40 Delicious Years with a FREE All-You-Can-Eat Buffet For Canadian Citizens on Canada Day

New survey finds the majority of Canadians plan to celebrate Canada Day by sharing a meal with family and friends

BRAMPTON, ON, June 24, 2019 /CNW/ - Canada Day is just around the corner, but the nation isn't the only one celebrating a birthday. Mandarin Restaurants, Ontario's favourite all-you-can-eat destination, is celebrating 40 delicious years in Canada by offering all Canadian citizens a FREE buffet meal at any Mandarin restaurant this Canada Day. Proof of Canadian citizenship is required to attend on July 1 and customers will also receive complimentary soft drinks, tea and coffee in addition to their meal.

During July and on for a limited time, Mandarin will also be introducing its "Celebrate Canada" menu featuring a selection of nationally-inspired food favourites, like Poutine and Maple Barbecued Ribs.

According to a new survey* commissioned by Mandarin, the majority of Canadians plan to celebrate the nation's birthday by sharing a meal with family and friends (52%). This number increases in Ontario (58%), where hungry revelers will be able to toast the celebrations with a free Mandarin buffet meal.

The survey also found that 90% of Canadians believe they have better opportunities living in Canada than if they lived somewhere else in the world. This sentiment is certainly shared by the Founders of Mandarin, who immigrated to Canada over thirty years ago to start a small à la carte restaurant in Brampton in 1979.

This made-in-Canada success story has grown to 29 locations across Ontario, employing over 3,000 staff, including over 150 dedicated managing partners who are excited to thank their local communities for the support they have received over the last 40 years.

"On behalf of my entire family, our staff and franchise partners, I would like to share our gratitude to Canada and our loyal customers for 40 successful years in this great country," says James Chiu, President and Co-Founder of Mandarin Restaurant Franchise Corporation. "The support we have received since day one has truly changed our lives and we are very proud to be Canadian. We are honoured to give back and say 'Thank You!' to Canadian citizens with a free meal this Canada Day."

On July 1, in addition to its new "Celebrate Canada" menu, Canadians will also feast on the award-winning Mandarin all-you-can-eat buffet, featuring the best in Chinese-Canadian cuisine. Guests can enjoy over 100 items, including an extensive soup and salad bar, grill table, prime rib counter, sushi corner, ice cream sundae and frozen yogurt bar and ever-changing hot foods and desserts counter.

Thank You Canada! FREE Mandarin Buffet

What: Canada Day Free Buffet Celebration - Hosted by Mandarin



Where: All 29 Mandarin Restaurant locations

Visit www.mandarinrestaurant.com/locations for the location nearest you.



When: Canada Day

Monday, July 1st

12:00 noon – 8:30 p.m. (last seating)

First come, first served basis. No reservations will be taken for July 1.



Who: Canada Day Free Buffet Celebration hosted by Mandarin is available to all Canadian citizens. Customers must bring proof of citizenship in the form of a Canadian Birth Certificate, Canadian Passport, or Canadian Citizenship Card.

Lineups are expected to begin early in the morning and Mandarin estimates that its restaurants will serve more than 40,000 spring rolls, 2,500 pounds of rice, 65,000 sweet and sour chicken balls, 40,000 fortune cookies and so much more to their customers.

Celebrate Canada at Mandarin all July!

The celebration doesn't end on Canada Day! Back by popular demand, Mandarin is adding its special "Celebrate Canada" menu to its all-you-can eat buffet from July 1st – July 31st. The Mandarin survey found Canada's favourite nationally-inspired dishes include:

Poutine (49%);

Butter Tarts (39%);

Canadian Pizza (35%);

Montreal Smoked Meat (27%); and

Maple-flavoured Desserts (27%).

Throughout July, these dishes will be featured for a limited time at all 29 Mandarin locations, along with other classic Canadian favourites. Mandarin is also celebrating their 40th Anniversary with a contest for a chance to win free trips, plus all monthly winners will receive 10 free meals at Mandarin. For more on the anniversary excitement, please visit www.mandarinrestaurant.com.

About the Mandarin Restaurant Franchise Corporation

Mandarin Restaurant Franchise Corporation was founded by James Chiu, George Chiu, Diana Chiu and K.C. Chang in Brampton, Ontario in 1979. Today, the award-winning Chinese-Canadian buffet restaurant has grown to 29 locations across Ontario and employs more than 3,000 employees. Each location offers a wide-selection of over 100 items on the buffet, as well take-out, delivery and à la carte services. The success of each new location is based on the original principles of excellent food quality and exceptional customer service. For more information visit mandarinrestaurant.com.

* From April 29th to April 30th 2019 an online survey of 1,530 randomly selected Canadian adults who are Maru Voice Canada panelists was executed by Maru/Blue. For comparison purposes, a probability sample of this size has an estimated margin of error (which measures sampling variability) of +/- 2.5%, 19 times out of 20.

