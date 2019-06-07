Management changes at Aviva Canada - Jason Storah named as Chief Executive Officer

Colm Holmes, outgoing CEO of Aviva Canada, "Jason is the natural choice to lead Aviva Canada and I'm delighted that we are appointing an internal candidate who truly knows our business, our partners and our customers. Jason, along with the rest of the executive team, have sown the seeds for a successful turnaround at Aviva and I know that, under his leadership, this team will go from strength to strength."

Jason Storah, newly appointed CEO of Aviva Canada,

"I am honoured to be taking on the role of CEO and I'm committed to building on the great work that was done under Colm's leadership. We have a fantastic team at Aviva, and I know that all of our people share my passion for the important role we play in our customers' lives. Over the last 18 months, we have worked hard to improve our business performance, and while this has meant making some tough calls, it's put us in a much stronger position to now grow. Aviva will become exceptional at the fundamentals of insurance, which is what we are here for after all."

Notes to Editors:

Jason Storah, President of Aviva Canada

Jason Storah previously served in the role of Chief Distribution Officer for Aviva Canada and joined the company in 2004. In that role, he was responsible for all of Aviva's distribution channels across Canada, including the broker channel as well as oversight of RBC Insurance.

Prior to that, Jason was Executive Vice President, Broker Distribution. Since joining Aviva Canada, he has worked across a number of lines of business and held the roles of Chief Risk Officer, Senior Vice President, Traders and National Brokers, and Senior Vice President, Strategic Development. Previously, he worked at RSA in North America, South America and Europe.

About Aviva Canada

Aviva Canada is one of the leading property and casualty insurance groups in the country, providing home, automobile, leisure/lifestyle and business insurance to 2.8 million customers. A subsidiary of UK-based Aviva plc, Aviva Canada has more than 4,000 employees focused on creating a bright and sustainable future for their customers and our communities.

For more information, visit aviva.ca or Aviva Canada's blog, Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn pages.

SOURCE Aviva Canada Inc.

For further information: Media Contacts: Fabrice de Dongo, Head of External Communications, Aviva Canada, fabrice.dedongo@aviva.com, M: 416-562-9428

Related Links

www.aviva.ca/

