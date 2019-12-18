Management Change

OXNARD, CA and VANCOUVER, Dec. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - OjO Electric Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV: OJO; OTC: AZNVF) announces that Darren Cross is no longer associated with the Company and that Max Smith is acting in the capacity of Chief Financial Officer of the Company in the interim. A new Chief Financial Officer will be appointed in connection with the board and management changes to take place with the Gotcha Mobility transaction.

On behalf of OjO Electric Corp.

"Max Smith"

CEO and Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility of the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE OjO Electric Corp.

For further information: Email: investors@ojoelectric.com, Phone: +1.877.557.1053 ext. 116