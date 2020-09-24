Management & Project Update for AEM Canada's High Purity Alumina, Cap Chat Plant

Quebec's High Purity Alumina (HPA) producer moves towards commercial production

MONTREAL, Sept. 24, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - AEM Canada Group Inc. (AEM Canada) is pleased to announce the nomination of Mr. Charles Taschereau as President and COO of the company.

AEM Canada is a recently founded subsidiary of Australian, Gulf Minerals Pty and a consortium of professional engineers and renowned former executives, with activities in Australia, the United Kingdom and Hong Kong. The company has recently acquired the assets of Orbite Technologies which include the Cap Chat process plant in Quebec, an advanced R&D laboratory at the technical development centre in Laval and a suite of over 40 Patents.

Orbite had developed a world-class technology to produce High Purity Alumina (HPA) and recover valuable metals from industrial waste at both feasible cost and low environmental Impact. However, Orbite was never able to reach stable commercial production through its Cap Chat plant, due to design flaws in its fluidized bed calciner. Unable to commit further resources, Orbite was forced to shut down the plant and liquidate its assets. Having identified great value in its technology, and developed an understanding of the technical failures, AEM Canada acquired Orbite's assets in early April 2020 and is currently recommissioning the Cap Chat plant.

Built at a cost of over CND$130 million, the Cap Chat plant is capable of producing 5N (99.999%) High Purity Alumina (HPA), forecasted to be in high demand for the rapidly expanding Electric Vehicle's Lithium Ion Battery ("EV-LIB") Sector.

Formerly COO of Orbite Technologies, Mr. Charles Taschereau has developed an in-depth knowledge of the process and solutions to correct previous technical failures. Under his lead, AEM's Canada team has now completed the engineering rectifications at Cap Chat. In addition to that, a new furnace was ordered in July from Logic-Thermal in Joliette, Quebec, and its installation in the plant is expected to be completed in October. At present, the plant is in commissioning and existing furnaces are heating up and HPA production is expected to start in November.

Over 30 employees currently work for AEM at the Cap-Chat plant and the R&D centre in Laval. When in full production, over 60 employees will be required.

"Many people contributed to the creation of this innovative technology, fully developed in Quebec, and the team is glad to have the opportunity to bring it to production. We see significant synergies in the combination of AEM Group, the know-how and dedication of the Cap-Chat employees, a world class R&D centre at Laval and a suite of unique patents. This combination will allow us a global competitive advantage in quality and cost and is years ahead of the competition" said Mr. Charles Taschereau

Mr. Taschereau is a mineral processing Engineer and a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA).

