Manac Unveils New Branding Strategy with an Inspiring Slogan: Together we go further!

SAINT-GEORGES, QC, May 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Manac Inc. ("Manac") is reinventing itself with a new branding strategy that strengthens its position as a leader in semi-trailers. With over 55 years of experience, Manac has shown strong growth in the past few years, thanks to the acquisition of companies and brands, the construction of a service centre in Moncton, new product development, and an improved standard of service. As such, it was crucial for Manac to rethink its branding strategy.

This new brand positioning focuses on the human factor, cooperation, and partnership as a growth driver with the new slogan: "Together we go further". This slogan symbolizes Manac's vision— to be recognized as the industry's preferred partner in North America—and the company's commitment to working closely with our clients to cater to their ever-evolving needs. "We literally go further thanks to the sturdiness, efficiency, and durability of our trailers. Concept-wise, we go further in terms of business, as we work together with our team members, clients, and suppliers to generate synergies," says Tom Ramsden, VP of Sales and Marketing.

To strengthen the reputation and equity of its numerous brands, Manac also created a consistent, scalable brand architecture that will help to onboard new brands in the context of potential future acquisitions. This architecture comprises a parent brand (Manac®), sister brands (ABS® and Peerless®), as well as two types of sub-brands: the acquired child brands (AlutrecTM, Liddell®, Cobra®, and CPS®) and the native brands (WING product line, e.g., Darkwing®).

This brand repositioning comes with a visual identity that puts the iconic flying moose at the forefront, focusing on the wings that carry us further. In addition, Manac has updated its image with a new, totally revamped website that is better suited for today's market needs, where clients require increased transparency and concise, quickly accessible information. Clients can expect an improved user experience, thanks, in part, to increased ease of navigation, detailed product sheets, and a dedicated section for services such as repairs and liftgate installation.

In short, we are proud of this new chapter in Manac's history, and we invite you to discover it through our newly designed website at manac.com.

About Manac

With five plants and five sales and service centres, Manac is the leader in specialized semi-trailer manufacturing in North America. Our extensive range of products includes various types of vans, platforms, lowbeds, standard forestry and off-highway semi-trailers as well as semi-trailers designed for specialized use. Manac is much more than a manufacturer: we offer assistance to our customers throughout the product lifecycle, by also providing financing services and maintenance and repair programs.

For further information: Tom Ramsden, [email protected]