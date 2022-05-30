Manac Inc. adds strength to The Power Team's bid to Modernize Canada's Logistics Vehicle Fleet

SAINT-GEORGES, QC, May 30, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Manac Inc. ("Manac"), selected by General Dynamics Land Systems-Canada to design and build the light capability trailer and the Heavy Equipment Transporter in The Power Team's bid for the Logistics Vehicle Modernization ("LVM") program, announced today that it has added additional strength and capability in support of the bid.

Manac, Canada's largest and most diverse trailer manufacturer, has selected K-Line Trailers to build the Heavy Equipment Transporters at their Langley, BC, plant. An indigenous-owned business, K-Line was founded by CEO Les Knight and is owned by the Knight family – a family with a proud Métis heritage.

K-Line has been producing custom, heavy trailer systems in Canada for a variety of sectors, including the defence sector, for over 20 years.

"The Power Team with Manac and partners will deliver world-class trailer capabilities in their bid for Canada's Logistics Vehicle Modernization project," says Mr. Tom Ramsden, Vice-President Sales & Marketing for Manac. "Alongside our LVM Program Team at Manac Western in Edmonton, we are proud to be developing Canadian trailers for the Canadian military."

The Logistics Vehicle Modernization project provides the Canadian Armed Forces ("CAF") with new fleets of light and heavy logistics vehicles, trailers, vehicle modules, and armour protection kits. The new, modern fleet will carry a larger load, be more mobile, and provide increased protection to help ensure the CAF can continue to meet national and global missions.

Manac was founded in 1966 by Marcel Dutil in St-Georges, Quebec, and is currently being led by his son Charles Dutil who is the long time President and CEO of the company.

