CORNWALL, ON, Feb. 16, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - A total of 6.8kg of unstamped cannabis, $1,070 in Canadian currency and a 2011 Chevrolet Impala were seized following an investigation by the Cornwall Regional Task Force (CRTF); a joint task force made up of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and the Ontario Ministry of Finance.

The CRTF began their investigation on December 14, 2021, after observing a suspicious boat making landfall in the Summertown area. A duffle bag was observed being loaded into a vehicle from the boat. The vehicle was stopped by members of the CRTF, confirming the male driver to be in possession of a large quantity of unstamped cannabis.

The investigation led to the seizure of the vehicle and its contents and the arrest of a male, André Larivière (originally from Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, QC) in Cornwall Ontario. Larivière was released on an Undertaking and appeared at the Alexandria Court on February 2, 2022.

Larivière was charged on December 15, 2021 with the following offences:

Possession of unstamped cannabis, contrary to Section 158.11(1) of the Excise Act (2001), and;

(2001), and; Possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling, contrary to Section 10(2) of the Cannabis Act

Law enforcement agencies work diligently to make our communities a safer place to live but your assistance in remaining vigilant and informing us of any suspicious activities will help us be even more effective. If you have any information related to drug importation, trafficking, or possession, or wish to report other criminality, you can contact local police, the RCMP Cornwall Detachment at 613-937-2800, the Ontario RCMP at 1-800-387-0020, the confidential CBSA Border Watch toll-free line at 1-888-502-9060 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), at any time.

Federal Policing is among the core activities of the RCMP and is carried out in every Province and Territory in Canada. The RCMP's Federal Policing mandate is to investigate drugs and organized crime, economic crime, and terrorist criminal activity, enforce Federal statutes, secure Canada's border, conduct international capacity building, liaison and peacekeeping and ensure the safety of major events, state officials, dignitaries and foreign missions.

