MONTREAL, Feb. 4, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Black Youth Socio-economic Development Summit (SdesJ) is calling for a broad independent inquiry now that the proceedings against Mr. Mamadi Fara Camara have dropped.

Mr. Camara was falsely charged with disarming and shooting a police officer on duty and imprisoned for a week. Even worse, the evidence that exonerated him had been available to investigators from the start. "How could the detective sergeant, the lieutenant, the commanding officer and others responsible for the investigation fail to detect the obvious flaws in the case?" asks Edouard Staco, SdesJ President."Why did the Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions press charges without requiring further investigations? Clearly, the safeguards in our system have failed us. We believe that the government authorities have the duty to provide clear answers to the people of Quebec who were shocked that such a blunder could occur in 2021.

Only a broad independent inquiry can restore Quebecers' trust in our institutions, particularly in the Montreal police and the Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions," he concluded.

The SdesJ offers its support to Mr. Camara and his loved ones during this terrible ordeal.

About SdesJ

Comprised of 46 members, the Black Youth Socio-economic Development Summit is an innovative network whose mission is to contribute to the economic and social development of Quebec and Canada by specifically focusing on the contribution of Black youth.

SOURCE Sommet socioéconomique pour le développement des jeunes des communautés noires

For further information: Widlyn Dornevil, Development and Communications Manager, 438 878-3343, [email protected], sdesj.org

Related Links

sdesj.org

