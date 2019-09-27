MAM Named Recipient Of European Commission EU Product Safety Award

This year represents the first edition of the award which honors companies that place children's safety at the heart of what they do. Juries at the national and EU-level chose 4 SMEs and 4 large companies from Austria, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Greece, Italy and the Netherlands as winners.

"We are honored to be recognized by the European Commission with this prestigious Product Safety Award," said Jennifer Mitchell, CEO MAM North America. "For more than 40 years we have positioned ourselves as an industry leader in product safety, our top priority being the development of products for the well-being, safety and health of babies."

A market leader for pacifiers in the U.S. and across the globe, one MAM product is sold somewhere in the world every second. MAM has played a leading role in developing relevant standards, raising the level of safety throughout the industry.

MAM's internal requirements and testing criteria go well beyond the norms. MAM pacifiers are subjected to 40 different testing methods before being made available for sale. MAM bottles also must pass 28 different tests. The company has established its own research department and works closely with medical experts and parents in the development of its products. A robust traceability system provides all information on MAM products for the past 10 years.

About the EU Product Safety Award

Launched in February 2019, the EU Product Safety Award honors businesses that put safety at the forefront of what they do, going beyond the minimum requirements enshrined in EU law. The award recognizes businesses, both big and small that excel in the safety of childcare products. For more information visit https://ec.europa.eu/product-safety-award/.

About MAM

MAM combines technological innovation, medical function and contemporary design to develop superior baby care products that support a baby's development from day one. Since MAM developed its first pacifier in Vienna in 1976, it has evolved to become a global authority on baby care product design and quality. Today MAM products are used by families in over 60 countries and on six continents. To find out more and view MAM's baby care range of award-winning pacifiers, bottles, cups, teethers, oral care items, coordinating accessories and gift sets visit www.mambaby.com.

Follow MAM

Facebook: facebook.com/MAMbabyUSA

Pinterest: Pinterest.com/MAMUSA

Instagram: mam_usa

SOURCE MAM

For further information: Hilary Abbott, Hilary Abbott Communications Inc., 770/753-8144 or 404/444-9977, hilary@hacommunications.com, http://www.mambaby.com

Related Links

http://www.mambaby.com

