Malivoire Wine Flying High with Air Canada and Cirque du Soleil Collaborations

BEAMSVILLE, ON, June 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Malivoire Wine , an award-winning leader in Canadian viticulture renowned for its exceptional Gamay production, is proud to announce expanded collaborations with like-minded organizations Air Canada and Cirque du Soleil. Air Canada's focus on achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 and Cirque du Soleil's ECHO production, which underscores the importance of collective efforts in shaping a sustainable future, resonate strongly with Malivoire's practices in sustainable winemaking and community support.

Look for Malivoire Wine this summer:

Malivoire Wine proud to be collaborating with Air Canada, Cirque du Soleil and Aeroplan (CNW Group/Malivoire Wine)

Malivoire wines will be featured in Air Canada's Signature Class cabins on international and North American routes, in addition to their ongoing presence in Air Canada Maple Leaf Lounges in Toronto and Ottawa as well as the Air Canada Café in Toronto, Ontario .

and as well as the Air Canada Café in . Malivoire wines are being showcased at Cirque du Soleil 's summer show Cirque du Soleil ECHO in Toronto , presented under the Big Top until August 4 th . 2024.

's summer show in , presented under the Big Top until . 2024. Malivoire wines will be featured in conjunction with Aeroplan and LCBO rewards programs starting June 23 for 4 weeks.

These collaborations mark a significant step in Malivoire's effort to join forces with global and culturally impactful partners who are equally dedicated to making a positive difference in the world.

About Malivoire Wine

Malivoire Wine has been a pioneer and leader in sustainable winemaking in Niagara, Canada since its establishment in 1998. Known for its innovative practices and a strong commitment to producing high-quality wines, Malivoire has set a benchmark in Canadian winemaking, with a special focus on Gamay wines.

About Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is a world leader in artistic entertainment. Building on four decades of pushing the boundaries of the imagination, the Company brings its creative approach to a large variety of entertainment forms, such as multimedia productions, immersive experiences, and special events. Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group celebrates 40 years of defying reality, defining entertainment, and illuminating the world through art and creativity. Since its creation in 1984, more than 405 million people have been inspired on 6 continents and 86 countries. The Canadian company now employs more than 4000 employees, including 1200 artists from 80 different nationalities. For more information about Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, please visit cirquedusoleil.com .

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada's Aeroplan program is Canada's premier travel loyalty program, where members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental partners. Through Air Canada Vacations, it offers more travel choices than any other Canadian tour operator to hundreds of destinations worldwide, with a wide selection of hotels, flights, cruises, day tours, and car rentals. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada aims to achieve an ambitious net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX in Canada and the OTCQX in the US.

SOURCE Malivoire Wine

Media Contact: Shiraz Mottiar, Team Principal & GM, Malivoire Wine, [email protected], 905-563-9253