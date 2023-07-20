Malia Indigo announces Canada's Largest Body Positivity Fashion Show - TORONTO PLUS SIZE FASHION SHOW (TPSFS)

TORONTO, July 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Malia Indigo Corporation "Malia Indigo" is proud to announce the return of the Toronto Plus Size Fashion Show (TPSFS). The international iconic and much-anticipated fashion event will take place on September 2nd,2023, at the elegant Artscape Daniels Launchpad (over 5,700 square foot) in downtown Toronto.

TPSFS is Canada's largest fashion show focusing on full-figured individuals, an annual event with attendance from Canada, United States and Europe. Toronto Plus Size Fashion Show has captured the hearts of fashion enthusiasts and advocates alike, empowering individuals of all sizes to embrace their unique beauty. The event promotes fashion inclusion and diversity, body confidence and self-love.

TPSFS emerged in 2017 as a groundbreaking event in the Canadian fashion industry, challenging societal beauty standards and celebrating the diversity of body shapes, sizes and ethnicity, which had long been underrepresented in mainstream fashion. TPSFS provides a much-needed platform for Plus Size models, designers, and other fashion professionals to showcase their talents and creativity.

"We believe that everyone deserves to feel confident and beautiful, regardless of their body size, shape or background. We are committed to celebrating the beauty and diversity of all body types through fashion and providing a platform for underrepresented fashion artists to showcase their talents" said the Executive Producer, Josiane Laure Modjom.

This year, Toronto Plus Size Fashion Show will showcase a stunning array of fashion collections, including bridal wear, lingerie, street style, and everyday wear. The event is expected to draw an impressive audience of approximately 400 guests, including industry professionals, fashion influencers, celebrities, and fashion enthusiasts. For daily updates, follow us on Instagram @maliaindigo

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Time: 3:00 p.m. – 11:45 p.m.

Venue: Artscape Daniels Launchpad, Downtown Toronto

Agenda: Red Carpet - Expert Panel Discussions - Inspiring Runway Shows - Exclusive Pop-up shops - Networking Opportunities - After Party

About MALIA INDIGO

Malia Indigo Corporation "Malia Indigo" is a Canadian winning award not-for-profit organization that promotes diversity, inclusion, and equity in the Canadian fashion industry. Malia Indigo founded in 2016 seeks to challenge the fashion industry standards and provide a platform for marginalized body types, ethnicities, and identities to be seen and valued.

