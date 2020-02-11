Maldivian Signs Service Agreements with De Havilland Canada to Enhance Operational Performance for Fleet of Dash 8 Aircraft

TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited ("De Havilland Canada") announced today that it has signed service agreements with Maldivian that will significantly enhance the airline's operational performance. The agreements will provide A and C Check Maintenance Interval Extensions, as well as Enhanced Structural Inspection Requirements (ESIR) for the airline's fleet of 10 Dash 8-200 and Dash 8-300 aircraft. Maldivian, owned and operated by Island Aviation Services Limited, is the National Airline of the Maldives, one of the most geographically dispersed countries in the world.

"We are very excited to work with De Havilland Canada on our A and C Check Maintenance Intervals Extensions and ESIR service agreements," said Mohamed Rizvi, Managing Director, Maldivian. "We are always looking for modern techniques to increase our operational efficiencies, aircraft utilisation and improve customer experience. Knowing we have the support and experience of De Havilland Canada provides us with additional time to focus on other business activities."

"A and C Check Maintenance Interval Extensions offer airlines longer time periods between maintenance checks, resulting in reduced maintenance downtime and increased aircraft availability," said Todd Young, Chief Operating Officer, De Havilland Canada. "Maldivian currently operates with an A Check maintenance interval of 500 flight hours and a C Check maintenance interval of 5,000 flight hours. The extension to be provided by De Havilland Canada will increase the A Check intervals up to 800 flight hours and the C Check intervals up to 8,000 flight hours and multiples – increasing revenue-generating opportunities over the lifespan of the airline's Dash 8-200 and Dash 8-300 aircraft.

"The ESIR support that we will provide targets aircraft flying over 40,000 cycles, significantly extending the repeat intervals of mandatory structural inspections. In doing so, Maldivian will benefit from fewer inspections, lower material costs and increased flying time. We are delighted that Maldivian selected De Havilland Canada to provide these service solutions and we look forward to offering ongoing support to enhance their operations," added Mr. Young.

With its acquisition of the Dash 8 aircraft program, Longview Aviation Capital has proudly relaunched De Havilland Canada, one of Canada's most iconic brands. De Havilland Canada's portfolio includes support to the worldwide fleet of Dash 8-100/200/300/400 aircraft, as well as production and sales of the Dash 8-400 aircraft. With its low carbon footprint and operating costs, industry-leading passenger experience and jet-like performance, the Dash 8-400 aircraft, which seats up to 90 passengers, is the environmentally responsible choice for operators seeking optimal performance on regional routes. https://dehavilland.com

