Malcolm Gladwell to Address Global IT and Business Leaders at Info-Tech LIVE 2025 in Las Vegas

TORONTO, Feb. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Info-Tech Research Group, a leading global IT and research and advisory firm, has announced that Malcolm Gladwell, acclaimed author, journalist, and thought leader, will deliver a keynote address at Info-Tech LIVE 2025. The highly anticipated annual event, taking place from June 17-19, 2025, at the Bellagio in Las Vegas, will bring together IT executives, industry experts, and thought leaders for three days of strategic insights, peer discussions, and networking opportunities.

Malcolm Gladwell is the author of eight New York Times bestsellers, including The Tipping Point, Blink, Outliers, David and Goliath, and Talking to Strangers. His books have transformed the way audiences think about success, decision-making, and human behavior. Named one of TIME's 100 Most Influential People and a Foreign Policy Top Global Thinker, Gladwell has spent decades exploring the hidden patterns that shape society, providing unique perspectives that challenge conventional wisdom.

"Few thinkers have influenced the way we understand success, decision-making, and human behavior as profoundly as Malcolm Gladwell. Over the last quarter century, he has set the bar for distilling complex ideas into compelling narratives that challenge us to change the way we think. This approach aligns perfectly with the transformation-oriented tactics IT leaders can expect from LIVE 2025," says Geoff Nielson, Senior Vice President of Brand at Info-Tech Research Group. "As IT leaders navigate an era of exponential technological change, Malcolm's insights will offer a fresh perspective on how organizations and individuals can adapt, innovate, and lead with confidence. We are thrilled to welcome Malcolm Gladwell to Info-Tech LIVE 2025, which is set to be the biggest yet."

A longtime staff writer for The New Yorker, Gladwell is also the host of the award-winning Revisionist History podcast, where he revisits overlooked and misunderstood moments in history, uncovering new insights and challenging conventional assumptions. His work spans a diverse range of topics, from the spread of ideas and the science of decision-making to the impact of adversity on success.

With Malcolm Gladwell's keynote, attendees can expect an engaging, thought-provoking session that challenges their perspectives and inspires innovative thinking. His participation highlights Info-Tech LIVE's commitment to delivering world-class thought leadership that resonates beyond the technology sector.

What to Expect at LIVE 2025

Info-Tech LIVE 2025 will provide actionable strategies and in-depth research insights to IT leaders and executives across industries. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with Info-Tech's expert analysts, participate in interactive sessions and roundtables, and gain critical knowledge on the evolving IT landscape. The conference will also feature an impressive lineup of keynote speakers, workshops, and networking events tailored to equip organizations with the tools to drive Exponential IT transformation.

Media Pass Applications

Media professionals, including journalists, podcasters, and influencers, are invited to attend Info-Tech LIVE 2025 to gain exclusive access to research, content, and interviews with industry leaders. For those unable to attend in person, Info-Tech offers a digital pass option, providing access to live-streamed keynotes, select sessions, and exclusive virtual interviews with speakers and analysts.

Media professionals looking to apply for in-person or digital passes can contact [email protected] to secure their spot and cover the latest advancements in IT directly from the event or remotely.

Exhibitor Opportunities

Exhibitors are also invited to be part of Info-Tech LIVE and showcase their products and services to a highly engaged audience of IT decision-makers. For more information about becoming an Info-Tech LIVE exhibitor, please contact [email protected].

Further details on keynote speakers and agenda will be announced in the coming weeks and months. Follow Info-Tech Research Group on LinkedIn and X for updates.

