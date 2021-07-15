Malahat SkyWalk Now Open

At the top of the tower, guests are 250 m (820 ft) above sea level and enjoy 360-degree views of two countries, including islands, inlets, fjords, forests and mountains in B.C. and Washington State. Also at the top, daring guests can walk on an adventure net suspended partially across the centre of the tower for another breathtaking perspective.

On the descent, guests can choose to retrace their steps or take an exhilarating ride down a 20 m (65 ft) spiral slide. Available to everyone over five years of age or minimum 107 cm (42 in) tall, guests can ride as many times as they like.

Malahat SkyWalk is located on the traditional territory of the Malahat Nation and their Indigenous stories are embedded in the visitor experience. Guests will find a deeper connection to nature learning about the trees, birds, animals and marine life of this coastal region unique to this area.

Tickets are available online at www.malahatskywalk.com/pass and are valid for one year from date of purchase. Admission is $31.95 CAD (adult 18+), $28.95 CAD (senior 65+), $18.95 CAD (child aged 6-17) and $86.00 CAD (two adults, two children), plus taxes. Children aged five and under are free.

The entire Malahat SkyWalk experience is accessible by all ages and wheelchair-friendly. It welcomes guests from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. PST, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

About Malahat SkyWalk

Located 35 minutes north of Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, Malahat SkyWalk is an outdoor experience providing the 'ultimate natural high' on Vancouver Island. Situated on the traditional territory of the Malahat Nation, the $17-million project is owned and operated by BC-based Malahat SkyWalk Corp who has partnered with the Malahat Nation. Malahat Skywalk has a mission to provide an experience that connects all people to this unique natural place and was built with a commitment to be accessible to all ages and a wide range of abilities. www.malahatskywalk.com

SOURCE Malahat SkyWalk

For further information: Tracy Zeisberger, Sales & Marketing, [email protected], 250-544-1744; Heather McGillivray, PR, [email protected], 250-888-5687