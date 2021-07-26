Mako Mining Announces Appointment of Director of Finance

VANCOUVER, BC, July 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Mako Mining Corp. (TSXV: MKO) (OTCQX: MAKOF) ("Mako" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Ezequiel Sirotinsky as Director of Finance of the Company effective July 26, 2021. Mr. Sirotinsky will report to the Chief Financial Officer of Mako and will be responsible for all the accounting and financial operations of the Company in Nicaragua. Mr. Sirotinsky will be based in Medellín, Colombia, where he lives with his family and Managua, Nicaragua.

Mr. Sirotinsky has almost 25 years of experience in finance and accounting roles in the mining industry, including leadership roles with Calibre Mining (Senior Manager - Finance), Red Eagle Mining (Director of Finance - Colombia), Petaquilla Minerals (CFO), Silver Standard Resources (Director of Finance - Argentina), and AngloGold Ashanti (Director Administration and Finance - Argentina). Mr. Sirotinsky has a degree of Certified Public Accountant obtained at Buenos Aires University (Argentina), a post-graduate diploma in Management obtained at the Graduate School of Business of the University of Cape Town, South Africa and is fluent in English and Spanish. During his career, Mr. Sirotinsky has always worked closely with operations and spent time at mine sites, which has enabled him to acquire a comprehensive understanding of the mining business and its operational drivers.

Akiba Leisman, Chief Executive Officer of Mako states that, "I am very pleased to welcome Ezequiel to the Company. Now that San Albino is in commercial production, we are building out our finance and accounting team to prepare for Mako's continuing growth. Ezequiel's experience will be of great value to Mako, and we are excited that he is joining our team."

Mako's board of directors has authorized and approved the grant of 1,000,000 incentive stock options to Mr. Sirotinsky, to be granted on his effective start date of July 26, 2021, for a term of five years expiring on July 26, 2026, at a price per share equal to the closing price of the Company's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange on July 23, 2021, in accordance with the terms of the Company's current incentive stock option plan. The stock options shall vest 25% immediately, and 25% on each of the first, second and third anniversary of the grant date.

About Mako

Mako Mining Corp. is a publicly listed gold mining, development and exploration company. The Company operates the high-grade San Albino gold mine in Nueva Segovia, Nicaragua, which ranks as one of the highest-grade open pit gold mines globally. Mako's primary objective is to operate San Albino profitably and fund exploration of prospective targets on its district-scale land package.

Forward-Looking Statements: Statements contained herein, other than of historical fact, may be considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on certain expectations and assumptions, including that Mr. Sirotinsky will commence his role as Director of Finance on July 26, 2021 reporting to the Chief Financial Officer of Mako and will be responsible for all the accounting and financial operations of the Company in Nicaragua; Mr. Sirotinsky's experience will be of value to Mako; the stock options granted to Mr. Sirotinsky will expire on July 26, 2026; Mako will operate San Albino profitably and fund exploration of prospective targets on its district-scale land package. Such forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, the risk that Mr. Sirotinsky does not start with the Company effective July 26, 2021 or that the chain of reporting to the Chief Financial Officer or his Director of Finance responsibilities change; Mr. Sirotinsky's experience does not prove to be of value to Mako; the stock options granted to Mr. Sirotinsky expire on a different date; Mako is not successful in operating San Albino profitably and is unable to successfully fund the exploration of prospective targets, and such other risk factors as outlined in the continuous disclosure documents of the Company filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.Information contained herein represents management's best judgment as of the date hereof, based on information currently available to it, and is included for the purposes of providing investors with the Company's plans and expectations in connection with the appointment of its new Director of Finance and the continued development of the San Albino project, and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Mako does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: Mako Mining Corp., Akiba Leisman, Chief Executive Officer, Telephone: 203-862-7059, E-mail: [email protected] or visit our website at www.makominingcorp.com and SEDAR www.sedar.com.

