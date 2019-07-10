Makivik Corporation and Inuvialuit Regional Corporation Complete Transaction to Unite First Air and Canadian North as Strong, Sustainable Pan-Arctic Airline

OTTAWA, July 10, 2019 /CNW/ - Makivik Corporation and Inuvialuit Regional Corporation (IRC) are pleased to announce that they have completed the transaction to merge First Air and Canadian North into a strong, sustainable Pan-Arctic airline. This means that First Air and Canadian North will be able to begin the process of integrating their operations, with further details on the timing and duration of this process to be released very soon.

The unified Canadian North will continue to meet and exceed the expectations of the people and organizations that rely on the availability of safe, reliable and cost-effective air service. Johnny Adams, who is currently Executive Chairman of First Air, will serve as Executive Chairman of the merged airline. Patrick Gruben, the current Chairman of Inuvialuit Development Corporation and Chairman of Canadian North, will assume the role of Vice-Chairman. Together, they will provide steady, northern-focused guidance and oversight to the merged airline on behalf of all Northerners.

As a 100% Inuit-owned airline, Canadian North's overarching mission will be to facilitate the safe and efficient movement of people and goods to, from and within Inuit Nunangat, with the potential to expand its service to even more destinations in the future. It will strive to lead the aviation industry as a top employer, with continued focus on recruiting Inuit and other Indigenous team members for excellent careers within this sector. Through these efforts, it will contribute to the development of a stronger and more dynamic northern economy for the benefit of current and future generations.

"The completion of this merger transaction signifies an important step forward for the people of the north," said Johnny Adams, Executive Chairman. "A unified pan-Arctic airline that provides sustainable passenger and cargo service will help to improve the lives of Northerners through the economic growth that it will enable and career opportunities it will create."

"This is truly an Inuit-led solution that will drive additional investment and growth within the northern communities we serve while making the air travel we depend on more sustainable and efficient," said Patrick Gruben, Vice-Chairman.

The new Canadian North will serve a combined network of 24 northern communities, from its southern gateways of Ottawa, Montreal and Edmonton, with seamless interline connections to destinations throughout Canada, the United States and beyond. It will also be the premier provider of air charter services for large resource sector clients requiring dependable, efficient and economical fly-in/fly-out charter services, as well as charter flights across North America for sports teams, cruise lines and large groups.

