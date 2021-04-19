"Being a good corporate citizen is something we take very much to heart at Lowe's Canada. This is why we adopted a three-pronged sustainability commitment, which includes helping our customers to reduce the environmental impact of their projects, as well as reducing the environmental footprint of our operations. Our goal is to drive significant and impactful change throughout our network," explained Tony Hurst, President of Lowe's Canada.

"From our free take-back programs for paint, batteries, and light bulbs, to our selection of over 5,000 ECO products and our recent investment of more than 24 million dollars in energy efficiency initiatives, we are determined to implement forward-looking initiatives to leave a healthy planet to future generations," added Jean-Sébastien Lamoureux, Vice-President, Public Affairs, Asset Protection and Sustainable Development at Lowe's Canada. "This desire to do the right thing echoes strongly with our associates, who take great pride and find a sense of purpose in working for a responsible employer, and knowing that their work makes a difference."

Organizations who submit an application to the contest are evaluated on four criteria:

The unique environmental initiatives and programs they have developed;

The extent to which they have been successful in reducing the organization's own environmental footprint;

The degree to which their employees are involved in these programs and whether they contribute any unique skills, and:

The extent to which these initiatives have become linked to the employer's public identity, attracting new employees and clients to the organization.

Lowe's Canada is hiring to fill hundreds of positions across the country

Lowe's Canada is currently looking for candidates from all walks of life, with or without experience, to fill more than hundreds of part-time and full-time, seasonal, and permanent positions within its Lowe's, RONA, and Reno-Depot corporate store network, as well as its Boucherville distribution centre and head office. Those interested in becoming part of the Lowe's Canada family and working for a sustainable employer can visit lowescanada.ca/careers to learn more about the positions available and how to apply.

Find out more about Lowe's Canada's sustainability journey at lowescanada.ca/en/corporate-responsibility. To view the complete list of Canada's Greenest Employers 2021 and read the magazine dedicated to this year's competition, go to www.canadastop100.com/environmental. To share this news on social media, please use @Lowe's Canada and @Canada's Top 100 Employers (LinkedIn), as well as @LowesCanadaCorp and @top_employers (Twitter).

About Lowe's Canada

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 20 million customers a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2020 sales of nearly $90 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ over 300,000 associates. Based in Boucherville, Quebec, Lowe's Canadian business, together with its wholly owned subsidiary RONA inc., operates or services some 470 corporate and independent affiliate dealer stores in a number of complementary formats under different banners, which include Lowe's, RONA, Reno-Depot, and Dick's Lumber. In Canada, they have more than 26,000 associates, in addition to approximately 5,000 employees in the stores of independent affiliate dealers operating under the RONA banner. For more information, visit lowescanada.ca.

About Mediacorp Canada Inc.

Founded in 1992, Mediacorp Canada Inc. is the nation's largest publisher of employment periodicals. Since 1999, the Toronto-based publisher has managed the Canada's Top 100 Employers project, which includes 18 regional and special-interest editorial competitions that reach over 15 million Canadians annually through a variety of magazine and newspaper partners, including The Globe and Mail. Mediacorp also operates Eluta.ca, one of Canada's largest job search engines, which reaches millions of job-seekers annually and features editorial reviews from the Canada's Top 100 Employers project.

