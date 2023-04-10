Making People's Lives Better - Chartwell 2023 ESG Report

MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Chartwell Retirement Residences ("Chartwell") (TSX: CSH.UN) released its 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance Report (the "ESG Report").

"We are proud to share our 2023 ESG Report, demonstrating our commitment to operate in a responsible and sustainable manner," said Chartwell CEO Vlad Volodarski. "As a leader within the senior living sector, we understand this privilege comes with the responsibility to evolve, improve and grow our contribution to society."

Our third ESG report highlights our achievements to date and our goals with respect to resident satisfaction, the development and inclusion of employees, our commitment to environmental stewardship and our corporate governance record.

Chartwell's ongoing commitment to fostering an equitable workplace has been recognized nationally after earning a spot on The Globe and Mail's Women Lead Here list, an annual editorial benchmark to identify top-notch Canadian companies with the highest executive gender diversity.

Additional highlights include our work to create positive societal impact through community building and charitable activities, including the launch of our very own charity, The Chartwell Foundation, which grants the wishes of Canadian seniors and contributes to meaningful charities with a shared purpose of Making People's Lives Better.

"We are proud of our achievements, but we know we have more to do. Our culture manifests itself in our results and lives in our stories. Stories about our residents, employees, and the communities in which we operate are heartwarming and inspirational. They deserve to be told," Volodarski continued. "I invite you to read our 2023 ESG report, where you will find, in addition to statistics and key performance indicators, many of these great stories."

About Chartwell

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing residences, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with nearly 200 properties in four provinces, including properties under development. Chartwell is committed to its vision of Making People's Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. For more information, visit http://www.chartwell.com.

