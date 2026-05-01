VANCOUVER, BC, May 1, 2026 /CNW/ - In Budget 2025, we outlined our plan to build Canada Strong. The Spring Economic Update 2026 is the next step in our plan to build Canada Strong for All.

Building a strong Canada starts with investing in our communities and the modern and reliable infrastructure that makes it possible to increase housing supply and create resilient communities. Sport brings our communities together and contributes to our health and well-being, as well as the economy.

Today, the Government of Canada made a major investment in the Canada Soccer National Training Centre – supporting an infrastructure project that establishes a permanent home for soccer in Canada. The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure alongside the Honourable Adam van Koeverden, Secretary of State for Sport announced a federal investment of up to $9.8 million to support the planning, design, and pre-construction of the National Training Centre.

This important investment will be made through the Build Communities Strong Fund, a cornerstone of the Government of Canada's plan to build the infrastructure needed to build Canada strong – today and for generations to come.

The National Training Centre will be a multi-use, nationally significant sport and community. Purpose-built to support both high-performance sport and community participation, it represents a long-term investment in expanding access to sport and elevating sporting excellence across the country.

As an integrated sport and community campus, the training centre will include outdoor training fields, a full-size indoor pitch for year-round use, high-performance training and sport science facilities, education spaces, national headquarters and classrooms, and dedicated infrastructure to ensure meaningful community access.

The Government of Canada is also investing $755 million through the Spring Economic Update to expand access to sport, creating opportunities for Canadians and supporting Canada's world class athletes who inspire pride and unity, as we celebrate their accomplishments as a country. Alongside investments made in Budget 2025 through the Build Communities Strong Fund, the Government of Canada is investing approximately $1 billion in new sports funding in Canada.

Our new government is building a Canada that is not just strong, but good; not just prosperous, but fair; a Canada that is not just for some, most of the time, but for all, at all times. We're building Canada strong, for all.

Quotes

"Today's investment for a Canada Soccer National Training Centre is a major step forward in creating a permanent home for soccer in Canada and creating opportunities for Canadians to achieve excellence in sport. Building a strong Canada starts with building strong communities. We are building important infrastructure like the Training Centre at a speed and scale not seen in generations – the type of infrastructure projects that support stronger, safer, more connected communities across the country."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"The Build Communities Strong Fund is building the infrastructure that Canadians rely on every day. Today's investment in sport infrastructure is about more than building a facility. It is about creating a world‑class facility where athletes can train and represent Canada at their best. It also will give more people the opportunity to play soccer. From the playground to the podium, it is projects like this that provide athletes, coaches, local families and communities with vibrant, accessible spaces to fuel participation, connection, and a growing passion for sport."

The Honourable Adam van Koeverden, Secretary of State (Sport)

"This investment from the Build Communities Strong Fund is an important step forward in the process of developing the National Training Centre. Canada Soccer looks forward to making further progress - including an upcoming formal Request for Proposals - in building this critical infrastructure for our sport."

Kevin Blue, CEO and General Secretary of Canada Soccer

"On behalf of Canada Soccer, I would like to thank the Government of Canada for its commitment to this project. This support reflects a shared belief in the power of sport to strengthen communities and develop the next generation of Canadian talent. We are proud to partner in building infrastructure that will benefit our athletes and help shape the future of the sport in Canada."

Peter Augruso, President of Canada Soccer

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing up to $9,826,000 in this project through the Direct Delivery stream of the Build Communities Strong Fund. Funding announced today is for the planning project only.

The Spring Economic Update 2026 proposes to provide $755 million over five years, starting in 2026-27, and $118 million ongoing, to Canadian Heritage to support Canada's sport system to:

Host and compete with the best: $50 million over five years to bring more world-class sporting events to Canada. Funding will be tied to legacy-building projects that deliver lasting benefits well beyond the events themselves. Facilities built or upgraded for major events will continue to serve communities, support grassroots participation, and strengthen local sport systems for years to come.

$50 million over five years to bring more world-class sporting events to Canada. Funding will be tied to legacy-building projects that deliver lasting benefits well beyond the events themselves. Facilities built or upgraded for major events will continue to serve communities, support grassroots participation, and strengthen local sport systems for years to come. Support our athletes and the next generation in performing at the highest levels : $45 million over five years and $8 million ongoing to help our athletes train, compete, and perform, including support for better mental health and funding that will be linked to robust safe sport measures and frameworks. These actions will strengthen the sport system and respond to some of the findings of the Final Report of the Future of Sport in Canada Commission while the government continues to consider all of its recommendations.

: $45 million over five years and $8 million ongoing to help our athletes train, compete, and perform, including support for better mental health and funding that will be linked to robust safe sport measures and frameworks. These actions will strengthen the sport system and respond to some of the findings of the Final Report of the Future of Sport in Canada Commission while the government continues to consider all of its recommendations. Get more Canadians involved in sport: $660 million over five years and $110 million ongoing for sport organizations, increasing funding that has remained largely unchanged since 2005, so that they can invest in a strong and safe sport system and grow participation among children and youth nationwide. We want sport organizations to work with private sector partners who share the goal of getting more Canadians involved in sport. We also expect sport organizations to make changes to their programming to invest in sport at all levels.

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Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]