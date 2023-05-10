Making Currency Exchange Easier

Announcement: ICE & CAA Atlantic partnership

RICHMOND, BC, May 10, 2023 /CNW/ - International Currency Exchange (ICE) is Canada's largest retail currency provider, with 60 points of sales in major airports and city locations. ICE is delighted to announce our new partnership with CAA Atlantic - the leader in guiding the Atlantic region regarding its people's travel needs.

Since 2022, ICE has partnered with some automobile clubs across Canada, such as:

Alberta Motor Association (AMA)

CAA Saskatchewan (CAASK)

CAA North & East Ontario (CAANEO)

CAA Atlantic is the latest addition to our partnership program offering currency exchange at great rates and no fee through their travel rewards program. Customers can order online, and pre-packed envelopes will be shipped at Halifax and Dartmouth CAA centers; no nasty surprises or long waits.

ICE Click & Collect is an online platform that allows customers to order their currencies in advance and pick them up at one of our collection points. There are only five easy steps to follow, and customers benefit from our best exchange rates while ensuring that currency is available when needed. ICE also provides customers with a contact center that answers customers' questions and provides a smooth reservation experience.

Currency should still be a must on all traveler's checklists. Having cash can be a lifesaver. If you want to travel like a local, you should bring between $50 and $100 in local currency daily. This will cover tips, taxis, public restrooms, restaurants, and small shops purchases. Credit and debit cards are not accepted everywhere, and companies can charge fees on top of some non-competitive exchange rates. Imagine the stress of having your card declined as a payment method and finding an ATM that might accept your card. We believe that your well-deserved vacation should be stress-free.

Visit us: https://www.ice-canada.ca/en/

Click & Collect locations in Canada:

Airports: Victoria, Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Pearson Airport, Dorval, Quebec.

City Locations: Market Mall, Guilford town center, Robson Street, Portage Ave, Place Orleans, Place St Laurent, Cornwall Business Park, Square One shopping center, Galeries d'Anjou, Place Rosemère, Promenades St Bruno, Laurier Quebec, Galeries Buade, Pointe-Claire, Fairview Pointe-Claire, Longueuil, Eaton Centre, Promenades Gatineau, Centre Infotouriste Quebec, Kelowna Orchard Park

