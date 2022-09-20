Make Way, Moxies Refreshes Brand With New Identity

Moxies Head Chef, Brandon Thordarson, has been central to this new brand identity. Thordarson has spent hours finessing every ingredient in each recipe to ensure the exceptional. Training sessions across Canada and the US will ensure a consistent experience at each Moxies location.

"This relaunch does not change who we are at the core. We are the same team, passionate about hospitality, the guest experience and fresh handcrafted menu items," says Joanne Forrester, President of Moxies. "This is a pivotal moment in our growth and in defining Moxies as a leading restaurant brand, and we could not be more excited about the journey."

New Brand Identity

Moxies' new identity includes dropping the apostrophe and the 'bar and grill,' from its name, a refreshed logo and visuals, including a new website. New and renovated locations embody a refined and contemporary look. The new identity hits all brand touchpoints—from the newly designed website to the second guests set foot in the door. Moxies' ever evolving menu reflects the changing seasons, with unique and craveable, handcrafted items made fresh and paired with a well-executed guest experience.

Moxies is committed to bolstering its presence across North America, with particular appeal to guests who seek a more contemporary experience. While no two Moxies locations look the same, each offers an elevated yet welcoming dining experience complete with food and beverages made in-house with only the freshest ingredients.

"Moxies has been a go-to for so many over the last 30 years, and we look forward to welcoming new guests as we reintroduce ourselves to our loyal fans", says Cydney Shapiro, Director of Brand and Marketing. "Our transformed atmosphere combined with our front-edge menu will ensure that our guests can celebrate any moment with us."

Moxies Expansion and Renovation Plans

Moxies' new brand identity is happening both inside and out. All locations will be renovated and will include new design elements such as local artwork, clean architectural features, contemporary furniture and an enhanced bar area.

Six new openings — including locations in Fort Lauderdale, Boston, and Scottsdale — comprise the brand's North American growth strategy through the end of 2023. Other locations will re-open with a refreshed identity, including Kelowna, in late 2022 and Downtown Vancouver in early 2023.

New Brand Partners

Partnerships with like-minded brands will catalyze Moxies' new identity. In July, Moxies was named the official Canadian restaurant launch partner of Kendall Jenner's award-winning 818 Tequila . The brand has also partnered with leading Canadian fashion house, Aritzia , to bring their much-loved Everyday Luxury to the Moxies restaurant teams with all-new, elevated uniforms. The uniforms are currently being piloted at the Moxies Langley restaurant and will roll-out across all locations in 2023.

Award-winning agency partners across a range of disciplines including brand, marketing, media distribution, and public relations have helped bring this new brand vision to life. Creative agency Full Punch, led the new brand design; Thinkingbox, led website design and development; global media agency MediaCom handled media planning and buying and distribution of the new campaign, and Pomp & Circumstance owned Canadian public relations.

About Moxies

With 55 locations and more than 7,000 employees across North America, Moxies is dedicated to being the best part of your day. Since 1986, Moxies' has been synonymous with artful dishes and fresh flavours made in-house. Today, under Executive Chef Brandon Thordarson, Moxies' handcrafted dishes, and signature cocktails continue to create fans who expect the exceptional.

To find out more, including why Moxies is a Forbes magazine Best Place To Work, check out moxies.com or @moxies on social.

