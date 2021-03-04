Make Twice the Difference: Kellogg Canada Marks National Cereal Day with Donation Matching Weekend for Food Banks Canada

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Grab your bowl. Pour your cereal. And help us create Better Days and a place at the table for everyone. This Sunday, March 7, 2021 is National Cereal Day and Kellogg Canada is marking the weekend by supporting the fight against hunger with a social-first matching campaign. From March 4 to March 7, Kellogg Canada will match donations made to Food Banks Canada up to a total of $100,000. Canadians wanting to double their impact and help their neighbours in need are invited to visit www.KelloggsNationalCerealDay.ca.



Food insecurity is a prevalent issue in communities across this country. Kellogg's donation matching campaign for National Cereal Day is focused on tackling the issue at a time when it is very much needed, in the hopes of sparking consumer participation, donations, and awareness. Funds raised over this weekend will support Food Banks Canada's $150 million-dollar Covid-19 Response Fund and affiliate food banks, improving access to food for those in need, including a specific focus on northern and indigenous communities.

Canadian Food Bank System Highly Impacted

"As pandemic fatigue sets in, we cannot forget the millions of Canadians who still need help getting food on the table," says Chris Hatch, Executive Director, Food Banks Canada. "Over the last year, the economy has negatively affected a system which was already seeing over a million visits per month in Canada, and our organization depends on the kind support of Canadians. As an early supporter of our COVID-19 Response effort, and a longstanding partner of Food Banks Canada, we thank our friends at Kellogg Canada for keeping the spotlight focused on hunger in our country and encourage everyone to give what they can to help make a difference."

"We are dedicated to supporting the efforts of Food Banks Canada through our Kellogg's Better Days purpose platform," says Tony Chow, President, Kellogg Canada Inc. "As a Board Member of Food Banks Canada, I see firsthand how profound the need is in this country and I commend the tireless efforts of Food Banks staff and volunteers in helping provide everyone with access to critical nourishment. We urge all Canadians to help if they can, whether through food donations, volunteer time or by participating in our donation matching campaign."

Over the years, Kellogg Canada has worked tirelessly to fight hunger in communities across Canada donating more than $4 million dollars and 38 million servings of cereal since 2015. The National Cereal Day matching campaign is one more example of the company's commitment to create 3 billion Better Days for people around the world by 2030.

A Place at the Table for Everyone

"While there seems to be a feeling of hope on the horizon, unfortunately the outlook is not as bright for countless Canadians who can't feed their families or themselves," says Lores Tomé, Director Communications & Corporate Affairs, Kellogg Canada Inc. "At Kellogg, our purpose is to create better days and a place at the table for everyone, and we invite Canadians to join us in doing just that this National Cereal Day and beyond."

ABOUT FOOD BANKS CANADA

Food Banks Canada provides national leadership to relieve hunger today and prevent hunger tomorrow in collaboration with the food bank network from coast-to-coast-to-coast. For 40 years, food banks have been dedicated to helping Canadians living with food insecurity. Over 3,000 food banks and community agencies come together to serve our most vulnerable neighbours who – last year – made 1.1 million visits to these organizations in one month alone, according to our HungerCount report. Since 2010, as a system we've sourced and shared almost 1.5 billion pounds of food and Food Banks Canada shared over $100 million in funding to help maximize collective impact and strengthen local capacity – while advocating for reducing the need for food banks. Our vision is clear: create a Canada where no one goes hungry. Visit http://www.foodbankscanada.ca/ to learn more.

ABOUT KELLOGG CANADA INC.

At Kellogg Canada, our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include All-Bran*, Kellogg's Corn Flakes*, Corn Pops*, Eggo*, Froot Loops*, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes*, Kashi*, Kellogg's* Two Scoops* Raisin Bran, Mini-Wheats*, Nutri-Grain*, Pop-Tarts*, Pringles*, Rice Krispies*, Special K*, Vector*, Morningstar Farms*, Cheez-It*, RXBAR* and more. As part of our Kellogg's® Better Days global purpose platform, we're helping to end hunger and are committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. To learn more about our responsible business leadership, foods that delight and how we strive to make a difference in our communities around the world, visit www.kelloggcompany.com. To learn more about Kellogg Canada's efforts in these areas, please visit www.kelloggs.ca.

* © 2021, Trademark of Kellogg Company used under license by Kellogg Canada Inc.

SOURCE Kellogg Canada Inc.

For further information: Kellogg Canada Media Hotine, 905.290.5416, [email protected]

