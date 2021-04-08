Make the most of the April 2021 Canadian Immigrant Virtual Fairs

Don't miss out! Hundreds of career opportunities at this year's Fair, in addition to education and settlement information, and the speakers' series



TORONTO, April 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Looking for information and inspiration in the areas of work, education, immigration and settlement during this pandemic?

Following the high level of interest and engagement in our 2020 Virtual Fairs, Canadian Immigrant, the largest National multi-media platform for newcomers and immigrants, is back with two free, live virtual full day events on April 15 and 29, 2021, finding innovative ways to provide newcomers and immigrants with opportunities to learn, network and connect through COVID-19.

Sponsored by BMO and in association with Public Mobile, the Virtual Fairs will offer a dynamic environment for newcomers and immigrants who need help as they look for jobs, go back to school and settle into their new home. Virtual attendees will have an opportunity to connect with exhibitors at the Fair, including employers, recruitment agencies, immigrant service providers, educational institutions and more. Hundreds of jobs being promoted through the platform with the ability to apply online!

These all-day events, being held from 10 am–4 pm, will also provide an opportunity to hear from key leaders and attend sessions on topics ranging from why resilience matters and inspiring journeys of courage, ingenuity and perseverance; immigration during COVID-19 and pathways to permanent residency, banking 101 and how to pave your way ahead with soft skills.

Key immigrant leaders including business leader, entrepreneur and philanthropist Mohamad Fakih of the fastest growing Middle Eastern Halal restaurant chain in North America – Paramount Fine Foods; Leen Li, CEO of WealthSimple Foundation; Sri Lankan refugee and author Logathasan (Das) Tharmathurai; and a host of leading voices from educational institutions, settlement agencies and Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), financial institution BMO, and other experts share their unique perspectives through panels and break-out sessions on ways for newcomers and immigrants to better integrate into their new home.

The Canadian Immigrant Virtual Fair for the Central and Eastern Region (Ontario and Nova Scotia) is being held on Thursday, April 15 from 10 am–4 pm (EST). For updates on speakers and sessions, go to www.canadianimmigrant.ca/careerfair/virtual/eastern.

The Canadian Immigrant Virtual Fair for the Western Region (British Columbia, Alberta and Manitoba) is being held on Thursday, April 29 from 10 am–4 pm (PST). For updates on speakers and sessions, go to www.canadianimmigrant.ca/careerfair/virtual/western.

To make all this happen, Canadian Immigrant has built a customized online platform that enables these virtual connections and conversations.

"Whether it is organizing in-person events or a virtual fair in these challenging times, our goal remains the same. We do everything we can to provide a one-stop shop for immigrants and newcomers to find the information they need and connect with opportunities. After a successful 2020 launch of Virtual Fairs, Canadian Immigrant is back to provide another great experience, all at no cost," says magazine publisher Sanjay Agnihotri.

Attendees must pre-register to attend. To learn more about the panels, speakers and exhibitors, visit canadianimmigrant.ca /virtual.

About Canadian Immigrant: Canadian Immigrant is a national multimedia platform to help immigrants succeed in Canada, with content, resources and events on careers, education and settlement. Canadian Immigrant is the producer of the cross-country Career, Education and Settlement Immigrant Fairs and presents annual awards recognizing top 25 Canadian immigrants. Learn more at canadianimmigrant.ca

