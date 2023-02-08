MAKE LASTING MEMORIES THIS FAMILY DAY WEEKEND AT THE CHELSEA HOTEL, TORONTO

Feb 08, 2023, 17:01 ET
TORONTO, Feb. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Make memories this Family Day weekend with the Chelsea Hotel, Toronto. From only $169 per night, guests can enjoy quality time with their loved ones with the hotel's family-friendly amenities, as well as a top-up of an exclusive line-up of events and activities; from themed breakfasts, movie nights and everything in between, there is something for everyone to enjoy all weekend long. Our central location places you within walking distance to everything downtown Toronto has to offer.
Here are the top reasons to stay at the Chelsea Hotel, Toronto during Family Day and March Break:
- Great Savings: Book the hotel's Family Day offer by February 11th to unlock stays starting from $169/night. This offer is valid for stays from February 16-20, 2023 and is fully pre-paid/non-refundable. Terms and conditions apply.
- Unique Family Amenities: The Chelsea Hotel provides one of the most unique family-friendly hotel experiences in Toronto, which includes access to the Family Fun Zone; featuring a pool, whirlpool and downtown Toronto's only indoor 130-ft "Corkscrew" waterslide, Kid Centre and Club 33 Teen Lounge. Upon arrival, make your way over to the Kid's Check-In, where kids can pick up a welcome gift.
- Free Fun Activities: During Family Day weekend, guests will have access to exclusive events and activities happening throughout the hotel, including Wii tournaments and the chance to win prizes. Head down to the lobby to enjoy popcorn and chat with CT the Robot.
- Exclusive Attraction Discounts: Ask the hotel's Concierge about the Show Your Key and Save program.Your hotel room key not only grants you access to your room but it also unlocks a variety of discounts to some of Toronto's top attractions. Get littlized at Toronto's newest attraction Little Canada, be experimental at the Ontario Science Centre; hop on over to the Royal Ontario Museum to discover the life of dinosaurs; be transported to the world of Disney with Disney Animation: Immersive Experience; discounts to Ripley's Aquarium, Go Tours, Captive Escape Rooms Toronto, and many more are also available. To view the full list of partners, visit the hotel's website.
- Other Great Offers:
- Winter Wanderer Sale: Exploring the city just got easier! Save 15% on one night stays and 2% on two night stays. Valid for stays until March 31, 2023. Terms and conditions apply.
- Parking, Pizza, and Wine: As if you need more of a reason to book this package. Let us pamper you with pizza and wine. Terms and conditions apply.
About the Chelsea Hotel, Toronto
As Canada's largest hotel with 1,590 guest rooms, the Chelsea Hotel, Toronto, is centrally located and just steps from the city's best shopping districts, world-class theatres, vibrant nightlife and exciting attractions. A full-service urban resort, the Chelsea Hotel has room types to suit everyone and the hotel offers three restaurants, separate adult and family recreation areas and pools – including the "Corkscrew" - downtown Toronto's only indoor waterslide. As a premier family destination, the hotel offers a full range of services including the Family Fun Zone, Kid Centre and Club 33 Teen Lounge. The Chelsea Hotel, Toronto is an independent property as part of the Langham Hospitality Group's international portfolio of hotels and resorts. The Chelsea is proud to be honoured with the Accessible Tourism Award with the Travel Industry Association of Ontario and the Humanitarian Award with the Hotel Association of Canada. For more information about the Chelsea Hotel, Toronto, please visit www.chelseatoronto.com
