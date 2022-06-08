MAKE A STATEMENT WITH NEW LUXURY BRUSHED GOLD KITCHEN AND BATH FIXTURES

Luxury leader in Kitchen and Bath Fixtures, Vogt Industries, Release New Brushed Gold Collection and Open 5000 Sq. Ft Showroom in GTA.

TORONTO, June 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Vogt Industries – the Canadian luxury leader in kitchen and bath fixtures welcomes a highly coveted new brushed gold product finish to its vast collection of over 4000 products while simultaneously opening a new 5000 sq ft showroom in Mississauga, ON. The brushed gold finish is proudly finished using AF-PVD technology - an innovative technique first used in military coatings, creating multi-layered brilliance with unparalleled durability.

Founded over 12 years ago, Vogt's product offering is rooted in bringing Canadian design and premium global manufacturing to the forefront of the kitchen and bath industry, paying homage to the founder's roots in Austria while ensuring top-of-the-line quality and customer service. With exponential growth year over year, Vogt Industries' robust offering drives trendsetting designs, in a variety of finishes, now adding brushed gold to the roster.

The new finish will officially launch in retailers across the country in the third quarter of 2022, in over 560 SKUs.

"After over a year of product development, we're thrilled to be launching not only the new product finish but to also celebrate it with the official opening of our brand-new state-of-the-art showroom," states Reka Kevsehi, Director of Sales, Vogt Industries. "We built this company honouring European excellence, driving the kitchen and bath industry forward to make fixtures an artistic statement of its own, and this brushed gold will take the beauty of kitchen and bathroom spaces one step further."

Vogt Industries' new 5000 sq.ft showroom Is located at 6767 Pacific Circle in Mississauga, ON and is available for visits by appointment only. With its adjacent headquarters and warehouse, Vogt's state-of-the-art facilities offer unmatched customer service and delivery with an exclusive preview of the brand's design offering.

Showroom appointments are by request.

The Brushed Gold collection will be available late summer at select retailers across the country.

Price Range:

Bathroom Faucets - $479 CAD to $3,329 CAD

Shower Systems - $1,339 CAD to $5,099 CAD

Kitchen faucets - $795 CAD to $1,839 CAD

ABOUT VOGT

Founded in 2009, Vogt Industries offers a diverse selection of luxury kitchen and bath faucets, shower systems, fixtures, and accessories for the modern home. Based out of Toronto, Canada, Vogt Industries products deliver the perfect balance of beauty, innovation, and durability. From concept design to engineering and production, Vogt's commitment to R&D ensures you receive uncompromising style and quality for a lifetime of value.

For more information, visit www.vogtindustries.com .

For further information: For interview requests and/or high-resolution imagery, please contact: The NBP Group, Laken Lam | [email protected] | 647.812.0933 ext. 402; Dani Matte | [email protected] | 416.315.7662