FSRA recruiting new members for its Consumer Advisory Panel

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) is looking for new members to join its Consumer Advisory Panel (the Panel). As a Panel member your perspectives would be considered when the regulator is developing policies or considering initiatives or decisions that could impact consumers.

FSRA regulates financial services that are critically important to the lives of individuals and families, including pensions, mortgage brokers, life and health insurance, auto insurance, health service providers, and credit unions.

The Panel is made up of a diverse group of consumers and consumer representatives and their input is shared internally with FSRA's senior leadership team and the Board of Directors. Panel members are appointed for a two-year term.

Applicants will be selected based on their relevant professional and lived experiences, skills, knowledge, and perspectives, with an emphasis on the sectors FSRA regulates. To learn more about member qualifications and responsibilities, please see the Panel's current Terms of Reference .

Submission requirements

Those interested in applying should submit the following two documents to [email protected] by Friday, January 5, 2024.

A current resume A cover letter that sets out: Why you are interested in serving on the Panel; How your skills and experiences match the purpose, mandate, and responsibilities of the Panel; and The types of insights that you would bring to the Panel (e.g., consumer advocacy experience, technical expertise in a particular sector, general policy expertise, etc.).

If you have any questions about submission requirements please contact [email protected].

To learn more about the Panel and its current members, please visit the Consumer Advisory Panel webpage .

FSRA continues to work on behalf of all stakeholders, including consumers, to promote financial safety, fairness, and choice for everyone. Learn more at http://www.fsrao.ca .

