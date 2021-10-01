Makara Mining Announces Rejection of Shareholder Requisition

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Makara Mining Corp. (CSE: MAKA) (the "Company") announces, that further to its news release of September 21, 2021, the Board of Directors has rejected the requisition made by Thu Bich Thi Gui and Purita Querida (the "Requisitionists") pursuant to section 167 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Act"). The Board has determined that the Requisitionists are not registered owners of shares of the Company, and are therefor not entitled to requisition a shareholder meeting pursuant to the Act.

About Makara Mining Corp.

Makara Mining Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of gold properties. The Company is based in Vancouver, B.C. and holds options over the Rude Creek Property and Idaho Creek Property located in the Yukon. Additional information about the Company is available at www.makaramining.com.

