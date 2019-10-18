Majority of Canadians say federal government not providing adequate healthcare funding to provinces

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - Over two-thirds (68 per cent) of Canadians believe the federal government does not provide enough healthcare funding to the provinces, according to a new Ipsos poll.

The national survey conducted on behalf of the Schroeder Policy Group reveals three-quarters (73 per cent) of Canadians support the federal government increasing the Canada Health Transfer by six per cent instead of the current three per cent per year.

"Healthcare is on life support, yet it has been all but absent in this election," says Walter Schroeder, founder of the Schroeder Policy Group. "Federal politicians are ignoring the most important issue for most Canadians. We say enough is enough."

Eight in ten Canadians (84 per cent) say overall healthcare wait times are too long – 45 per cent say much too long while 39 per cent say a little too long. Fifteen per cent find wait times to be reasonable.

Dr. Geoff Fernie, an advisor to the Schroeder Policy Group says, "if the federal government raised the cap from 3 per cent to 6 per cent, we would not have the limits on operating time we currently have, and we could make progress clearing waiting lists."

But, raising the cap from 3 per cent to 6 per cent requires funding. Canadians are most likely to support the following strategies to find that funding:

Taxing large corporations operating in Canada (91 per cent)

(91 per cent) Cutting back on government bureaucracy (87 per cent)

Reducing grants to large business in Canada (85 per cent)

(85 per cent) Increasing corporate taxes (79 per cent)

Taking funds from carbon taxes (76 per cent)

"All political parties have promised to go after unpaid taxes. Most want a carbon tax, some propose to increase corporate taxes, others to tax companies like Facebook or Amazon that aren't paying taxes right now. They have all said they will collect more money, and Canadians are clear that they want it to go to healthcare," adds Schroeder. "Our federal leaders need to listen and take action."

Support for increasing the federal deficit or cuts in federal services receive little support:

Increase in federal deficit/debt (33 per cent)

Reduction in federal services (28 per cent)

