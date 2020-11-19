Majority of Canadians Are Doing Their Black Friday Shopping Online This Year

RetailMeNot.ca offers smart shopping insights and strategies to get the best deals early

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2020 /CNW/ -- Black Friday is routinely the busiest shopping day of the Holiday season, however this year, with stores limiting the number of shoppers and COVID restrictions in place, many Canadians are doing their holiday shopping online. According to a recent survey by leading savings destination RetailMeNot.ca , a J2 Global business within its Ziff Davis division, 39% of Canadians say they will be shopping online this year while only 9% say they plan to shop in-store.

Spending will also drastically change with 69% of Canadians planning to spend under $100 during Black Friday - a significant difference from last year when only 10% said they would be spending the same amount. For those looking to make sure they stay within budget, RetailMeNot.ca is the perfect one stop shop to find the best deals this Black Friday, allowing shoppers to save money during such uncertain times.

So, what are Canadian's buying this year on Black Friday and how can they be sure they are getting the best deals? Holiday gifts remain at the top of the list with 40% of Canadians planning to do their holiday shopping during Black Friday. Of those, 45% are women, while 37% of men say they are planning to spend on electronics instead.

With Canadians planning on spending less, Shopping and Trends expert at RetailMeNot.ca Sara Skirboll recommends the following Black Friday shopping strategies to help their money go further:

Always use a promo code: RetailMeNot.ca is your go-to resource for finding the best deals on hot holiday gifts from electronics to beauty.

RetailMeNot.ca is your go-to resource for finding the best deals on hot holiday gifts from electronics to beauty. Plan ahead and make a list: By outlining a list before you start shopping, you'll be less likely to spend on impulse purchases.

By outlining a list before you start shopping, you'll be less likely to spend on impulse purchases. Follow your favorite retailers: Follow your favorite retailers on social media and sign up for email newsletters, which often provides exclusive offers specific to their loyal shoppers.

Follow your favorite retailers on social media and sign up for email newsletters, which often provides exclusive offers specific to their loyal shoppers. Set a budget: Be ready on the day with a set budget to make sure you get what you want at the best price.

RetailMeNot.ca connects shoppers directly to Canada's top retailers and the best discounts available in lots of categories such as: clothing, accessories, beauty, travel, home, restaurants, experiences and more. With RetailMeNot.ca, it couldn't be easier to start checking things off that holiday list!

*Survey conducted on October 23rd, 2020

