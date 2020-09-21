Major Works By DALÍ and MOLINARI Among Highlights at Cowley Abbott's Fall Live Auction, Thursday, September 24
Sep 21, 2020, 11:02 ET
TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Canadian art auctioneers Cowley Abbott (formerly Consignor Canadian Fine Art) will be holding its first live auction event of 2020 on September 24th with exceptional works from Canada's preeminent historical, post-war and contemporary artists. Among the 93 Lots is a stand-out early work by Salvador Dalí, Nature morte aux pommes, 1923 (estimate $150,000 - $200,000) - an exquisite and rare example of Dalí's Impressionism influence before his rise to fame as one of the most popular and notable masters of Surrealism art.
Cowley Abbott's Fall Live Auction of Important Canadian & International Art will take place on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the Four Seasons Hotel in Toronto, ON (7pm ET), with a live simulcast (CowleyAbbott.ca) for online, telephone, absentee, and mobile bidding.
Registration for in-person bidding has already reached capacity, while online registration continues to soar, strengthened by interest for the newly-announced late addition of a major 1964 acrylic canvas by artist Guido Molinari, Tri-sériel rouge (estimate $70,000 - $90,000). Measuring approximately 47in. X 24 in. the distinctive work features his signature bold abstract stripes and 3-dimensional effect.
Also drawing pre-sale attention are several works debuting on the auction block from the renowned estate of Leo Kolber, Order of Canada recipient and art enthusiast. First time at auction is a painting by Marc-Aurele Fortin La Seine a Paris (estimate $5,000 - $7,000), and Skinner's Cave and Owl's Head Mountain, Lake Memphremagog painted by Cornelius Krieghoff (estimate $40,000 - $60,000). Also from the Kolber Collection, is an historical work by Kathleen Moir Morris, The Fruit Shop, Ottawa (estimate $60,000 - $80,000).
Additional auction highlights include:
- Three exceptional works by Frederick Grant Banting: Birches French River, 1930 (auction estimate $18,000 - $20,000); Seville, Spain, 1933 (pre-sale estimate $10,000 – $15,000); and never before seen Cobalt (auction estimate $25,000 - $35,000) painted in 1932, that was gifted by the artist to the owner's family. Notably, 2021 will mark the centenary of Banting's discovery of insulin for which he received the Nobel Prize.
- Study for 'The Pond, West Indies' and Study for 'Village Street, West Indies' two rare watercolours by celebrated Canadian artist James Wilson Morrice, each with a pre-sale estimate of $20,000 - $30,000. Both are important preparatory studies for paintings in the collection of the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts, and both make their debut at auction.
- Proceeds from the sale of Night Blue Red – B (auction estimate $25,000 - $35,000), a colourful abstract by Gershon Iskowitz, will benefit the Sinai Health Foundation and its network of hospitals, care facilities and research centres dedicated to advancing scientific discoveries.
Cowley Abbott is currently holding previews by appointment only at its gallery located at 326 Dundas Street West. For more information about the September 24th Live Auction of Important Canadian & International Art, and to download the digital catalogue, go to CowleyAbbott.ca. Cowley Abbott offers all-inclusive selling commissions and the lowest buyer's premium in the industry.
SOURCE Cowley Abbott Auctions
For further information: Tran Nguyen, Centric PR, [email protected]