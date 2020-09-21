Major Works By DALÍ and MOLINARI Among Highlights at Cowley Abbott's Fall Live Auction, Thursday, September 24

Cowley Abbott's Fall Live Auction of Important Canadian & International Art will take place on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the Four Seasons Hotel in Toronto, ON (7pm ET), with a live simulcast ( CowleyAbbott.ca ) for online, telephone, absentee, and mobile bidding.

Registration for in-person bidding has already reached capacity, while online registration continues to soar, strengthened by interest for the newly-announced late addition of a major 1964 acrylic canvas by artist Guido Molinari, Tri-sériel rouge (estimate $70,000 - $90,000). Measuring approximately 47in. X 24 in. the distinctive work features his signature bold abstract stripes and 3-dimensional effect.

Also drawing pre-sale attention are several works debuting on the auction block from the renowned estate of Leo Kolber, Order of Canada recipient and art enthusiast. First time at auction is a painting by Marc-Aurele Fortin La Seine a Paris (estimate $5,000 - $7,000), and Skinner's Cave and Owl's Head Mountain, Lake Memphremagog painted by Cornelius Krieghoff (estimate $40,000 - $60,000). Also from the Kolber Collection, is an historical work by Kathleen Moir Morris, The Fruit Shop, Ottawa (estimate $60,000 - $80,000).

