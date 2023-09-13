Major Upgrade to Auto-Invest Bot: Portfolio Set to Begin a New Chapter

Bitget Markets Guide

SINGAPORE, Sept. 13, 2023 /CNW/ -- Recently, the Bitget team upgraded the auto-invest bot and introduced a brand new Portfolio mode. Bitget adheres to the principle of "Trade smarter", aiming to create a more convenient, efficient, and intelligent trading environment for users. Helping users to make smarter and more professional investments or trading decisions, which offers them the potential for greater profit.

1. What is Portfolio?

Portfolios are smart recommendations that can be found in Bitget's auto-invest bot section. Portfolios are composed of a variety of leading tokens in a particular domain or sector, each with a specified weight. The weight proportion of a token represents its importance within the portfolio or within that particular sector. Projects are generally evaluated and ranked comprehensively on a number of dimensions, including growth prospects, technology, popularity, and innovation. Bitget is committed to recommending the highest-quality investment portfolios to users.

Portfolios combine different assets within a particular domain or sector, and instead of investing in a single coin, users are investing in an entire sector or multiple domains. Portfolios achieve investment diversification while effectively mitigating the risk associated with individual positions, helping users guard against and balance significant market fluctuations. For example, if you want to generate stable high returns in the crypto market, you can buy several different tokens so that you have a diversified portfolio. If some of the tokens experience major fluctuations or other issues, your entire Portfolio will not be greatly affected, as the performance of other tokens will offset your overall losses.

Understanding and using a Portfolio is of utmost importance for the average user who is seeking gains in the ever-changing crypto market. However, with the constant proliferation of various projects, trading has become more challenging, and the complexity of distinguishing between projects has also increased. Only by continuously improving one's comprehensive capabilities can you select high-quality projects and build top-notch portfolios. Recognizing this market phenomenon, Bitget has launched a user-friendly smart Portfolio mode to help users navigate the crypto market with ease.

2. Characteristics of Bitget Portfolios

More Professional: The coins and their weight proportions in the Portfolio are carefully assessed and rigorously selected through a comprehensive evaluation, strict screening, and historical data analysis by Bitget's team.

The coins and their weight proportions in the Portfolio are carefully assessed and rigorously selected through a comprehensive evaluation, strict screening, and historical data analysis by Bitget's team. Simple Settings, Intuitive Activation: Users can select their favorite Portfolio based on returns and the number of users, and by simply filling in the investment amount, they can initiate the auto-invest portfolio with a single click.

Users can select their favorite Portfolio based on returns and the number of users, and by simply filling in the investment amount, they can initiate the auto-invest portfolio with a single click. Diversified Risk Appetites: Users have different risk appetites, and Bitget offers Portfolios with different risk levels to cater to users with different risk profiles. They are categorized into three main types: low risk, medium risk, and high risk, with investment returns ranging from low to high depending on the risk level. Whether you are a conservative user or an aggressive user, you can find the right Portfolio for you.

Users have different risk appetites, and Bitget offers Portfolios with different risk levels to cater to users with different risk profiles. They are categorized into three main types: low risk, medium risk, and high risk, with investment returns ranging from low to high depending on the risk level. Whether you are a conservative user or an aggressive user, you can find the right Portfolio for you. Comprehensiveness and Richness: Portfolio recommendations encompass a collection of assets from a single or multiple domains, providing users with diversified choices. Bitget will continue to introduce more bots in response to market fluctuations.

3. Portfolio Recommendation

The core of a high-quality Portfolio lies in the correlation and risk between each asset within the Portfolio, rather than just a simple combination of different assets.

3.1 Selection of Investment Targets

In the ever-changing crypto market, selecting the right investment targets is not an easy task, but there is a solution to every challenge. Users can perform an initial screening in the following two ways.

Relying on market capitalization

The larger the market capitalization, the relatively safer the tokens.

The larger the market capitalization, the better the liquidity.

Selecting leading projects within a sector

For average users, it is advisable to refrain from investing in seemingly bullish but unfamiliar projects, since we can not anticipate the hidden factors

behind the sudden surge of the project, which may lead to unnecessary losses. Choosing the leading project within a particular sector is the simplest and safest approach. The coming years will continue to be an era of competition for existing resources, which applies to various sectors, with high-quality resources tending to favor leading projects. Leading projects typically outshine other unknown ones in terms of brand advantage, market channels, cost advantages, R&D capabilities, and talent resources. The strong will continue to grow stronger, while the weak will find it increasingly harder to survive.

3.2 Asset Allocation

Asset allocation is a critical concept in Portfolio theory, referring to how assets are allocated based on their characteristics, such as risk, return, liquidity, and more. The purpose of asset allocation is to achieve investment targets while minimizing risk.

Typically, different types of assets carry varying risks and rewards, so asset allocation requires considering these factors comprehensively to achieve optimal investment returns and risk control.

3.3 Diversified Investment

Diversified investment is a key concept in Portfolio theory, which refers to spreading assets across different tokens or sectors, reducing the investment weight of a single token or sector to mitigate overall risk. This is because a single token or a particular sector is typically influenced by various economic and market factors. If users allocate all their assets to the same token or sector, in the event of a significant impact on that token or sector, their entire investment may incur irreparable losses.

It is important to note that Portfolio theory does not guarantee a return on investment, as markets involve uncertainty and risks. However, through proper asset allocation and Portfolio management, you can enhance risk control and get the best possible return on your investment. At the same time, regularly evaluating and adjusting your Portfolio ensures that your investment strategy is always in line with your investment targets and risk appetite.

4. How to Create a Portfolio strategy? (Web)

4.1 Log in to your Bitget account. Head to Homepage > Bots, and click on Spot Auto-invest to trade.

4.2 Head to Recommended Portfolio, and select the corresponding recommended card based on the Portfolio profile information and ROI. Click on Select to view the specific cryptocurrency composition and the corresponding weight proportions. (Recommended Portfolio mode is more suitable for novice users)

Friendly reminder:

4.3 If you are an experienced trader, you can use Manual mode to periodically adjust your Portfolio based on market conditions and investment targets. For example, if an asset is performing well, you might consider increasing its weight; if an asset is not performing well, you might consider decreasing its weight or cutting its holdings.

4.4 Select the investment frequency. The investment intervals can be hourly or monthly. The calculation will be based on the local time of your current device. All asset prices will reflect the market price at the time of your selection.

4.5 Enter the amount, which is the total value you want to invest (currently in USDT). Ensure that your spot account has a sufficient balance. Otherwise, the bot may be forced to terminate suddenly. You can still adjust the amount after the bot has been activated.

4.6 Check the box below if you want the bot to be automatically terminated when your spot account balance is insufficient. You can reactivate the bot at any time.

Note: To learn more about the relevant parameters, view Spot auto-invest parameters explained.

4.7 View bot performance

Go to the bottom of the Trading bots page to see your current bots. You can also view the Bot Details or choose Terminate.

6. Crypto Calculator

Bitget real-time crypto calculator assists you in converting prices online between two currencies. Stay updated on popular cryptocurrency exchange rates like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, Solana, and Dogecoin with the latest conversion rates.

Keep track of the latest news and pricing by signing up with Bitget today. Check out our guides that cover how to convert and buy crypto, including How to buy Bitcoin and How to buy Ethereum.

Disclaimer

Portfolio is a trading tool. The abovementioned information should not be regarded as financial or investment advice provided by Bitget. Portfolio returns may be impacted by one-sided market conditions or improper price interval settings. You can adjust your Portfolio strategy according to market conditions. Your use of this tool is subject to your unconditional acceptance of all the Terms and Conditions of Bitget. You should be fully aware of the risks associated with cryptocurrency investments and proceed with caution. You agree that all investments conducted on Bitget.com reflect your genuine investment intent, and you unconditionally accept the potential risks and gains of your investment decisions.

