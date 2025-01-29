MAJOR SHAREHOLDER FRANK GIUSTRA INCREASES POSITION IN ARGENTA SILVER CORP. TO 15.09% FOLLOWING PURCHASE IN OPEN MARKET

TSXV – AGAG

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Argenta Silver Corp. (TSXV: AGAG) ("Argenta" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Frank Giustra, a major shareholder and strategic supporter of the Company, has increased his ownership stake in Argenta to 15.09% following the purchase of 2,500,000 common shares (the "Shares") of the Company in the open market. This acquisition reflects Mr. Giustra's continued confidence in Argenta's vision, leadership, and exploration potential.

Frank Giustra, a highly regarded entrepreneur and philanthropist, is well known for his strategic investments in the resource sector. His significant contributions to the mining industry and deep understanding of the junior exploration market have positioned him as a trusted and influential figure. Mr. Giustra's increased position in Argenta further reinforces his belief in the value of the Company and the Company's flagship El Quevar Project in Salta Province, Argentina.

Frank Giustra remarked: "My decision to increase my holdings in Argenta reflects my strong belief in the Company's vision to unlock the value of high-potential silver assets and its disciplined approach to exploration. With the growing demand for silver, Argenta is uniquely positioned to deliver significant value. I am proud to support a team that is committed to advancing responsible exploration in one of Latin America's most promising jurisdictions."

The El Quevar Project hosts an Indicated Resource of 45.3 million ounces of silver at a grade of 482 g/t Ag and an Inferred Resource of 4.1 million ounces of silver at a grade of 417 g/t Ag(1) , ranking it among the top three undeveloped silver deposits in Argentina. Originally explored extensively between 2008 and 2013 by its previous owner, the project has since seen only limited and sporadic exploration activities. Argenta Silver Corp. identified the strategic value of this exceptional asset and acquired it in late 2024, and the Company is positioning itself to unlock its full potential.

Joaquin Marias, Vice President of Exploration and Development of Argenta Silver Corp., commented: "Frank Giustra's decision to increase his position in Argenta speaks volumes about the long-term potential of our project and the strength of our team. His strategic insights and unwavering support have been instrumental in our growth, and this move demonstrates his commitment to advancing Argenta's success. We extend our gratitude for his confidence in our vision."

Argenta remains committed to advancing its exploration efforts at El Quevar responsibly and strategically, while delivering long-term value for its stakeholders. With the support of experienced and dedicated shareholders like Mr. Giustra, the Company is well-positioned to achieve its objectives and unlock the full potential of its high-quality silver assets.

Early Warning

The Company has been advised that Mr. Giustra, through one of his related entities, acquired an aggregate 2,500,000 Shares in a series of transactions through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange. Following the acquisition of the Shares, Mr. Giustra owns and/or controls directly or indirectly, an aggregate of 25,540,000 Shares and 3,425,000 common share purchase warrants of the Company (each, a "Warrant") representing 15.09% of the outstanding Shares and 16.78% on a partially diluted basis, assuming the exercise of 3,425,000 Warrants.

Prior to the acquisition of the Shares, and as reported on the last early warning report filed on September 25, 2024, Mr. Giustra had indirect ownership and/or control over an aggregate of 23,040,000 Shares of the Issuer representing approximately 13.62% of the outstanding Common Shares of the Issuer on a diluted and undiluted basis.

The Company is advised that Mr. Giustra acquired these securities for investment purposes and has no present intention to acquire further securities of the Company, although it may in the future acquire or dispose of securities of the Company, through the market, privately or otherwise, as circumstances or market conditions warrant. A copy of the Early Warning Report filed by Mr. Giustra may be obtained from the Issuer's SEDAR profile.

About Argenta Silver Corp.

Argenta Silver Corp. is a focused silver exploration company committed to advancing projects that support the global energy transition. Our mission is to create sustainable, long-term value for shareholders by acquiring and developing high-potential silver assets in mining-friendly jurisdictions across Latin America. Led by an experienced management team with deep expertise in exploration, finance, and project development, Argenta takes a disciplined, strategic approach to growth. With a strong emphasis on responsible mining practices, we are well-positioned to meet the rising demand for silver—a critical metal in renewable energy and emerging technologies—while building a lasting and successful company.

Andrew Hamilton, P.Geo., a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

(1) Refer to NI43-101 technical report with effective date of September 30, 2024, titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Mineral Resource Estimate of the El Quevar Project Salta Province, Argentina", posted on www.SEDAR.com under Argenta Silver Corp.

On behalf of Argenta Silver Corp.

"Geir Liland"

Chief Executive Officer

